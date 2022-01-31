World class food, at wildly accessible prices…

A very special edition of Abu Dhabi Culinary’s endlessly popular Chef’s Table series launches this week, and it features some massive Michelin caliber talent.

It’s part of the celebrations surrounding the inaugural Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, which Abu Dhabi has been selected to host.

Chef’s Table sees a selection of the capital’s top kitchens and world class chefs assembling limited-time multi-course menus for deliciously accessible prices. These haute-cuisine experiences (available from Dhs250) will be available from Wednesday February 2, until Friday, February 11.

Marvellous guest tables

This time around participating partners includes include a Dhs350 menu (with Dhs200 grape pairing option) from Nicole Rubi and Pierre Gagnaire, highlighting the heartland of modern French cuisine will be available at brand new Yas Bay palace of gastronomy, Paradiso.

Chef of a two Michelin star restaurant and, rather appropriately, star of a Netflix’s Chef’s Table series, Tim Raue is joining forces with Dai Pai Dong’s very own Chef Dong, for an epic eight course menu to be hosted at Dong’s Al Maryah restaurant. Confirmed dishes will include langoustine, pike perch, duck soup dishes, roast duck puffs, lobster dumplings and honey braised beef short ribs. Dhs888.

French Chef Julien Royer, the cheffing legend behind Odette, the Singapore restaurant that has twice-topped Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list will be lending his services to the formidable kitchen talent at LPM. Dishes on this limited menu include Normandy baron crab, black truffle tart and kampot pepper crusted pigeon. Available at Dhs595 (with a grape pairing option at Dhs250).

Diners visiting Tori No Su will be able to explore the creative mind of Natsuko Shoji — Asia’s Best Pastry Chef 2020 and the owner of Été, an esteemed one-table, six-seat restaurant in Shibuya, Tokyo — and currently ranked as the 83rd Best Restaurant in Asia. Your dishes for this very special evening will include king crab tart; cold tomato soup with flounder fruit tartar caviar mille-feuille; edamame shrimp flan; mackerel taco and salsa; MB7 Wagyu beef and truffle; and mango tart.

Other restaurants on the list include Zuma (Dhs694); award-winning Chef Greg Malouf’s menu at the new Yas Bay Trilogy by Buddha-Bar restaurant, Bushra; the best of the Preuvian cuisine scene at Coya (Dhs490); Beirut Sur Mer (Dhs299); Fouquet’s (Dhs450); and Punjab Grill (Dhs650 for two).

Images: Getty/Provided