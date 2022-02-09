It’s not currently mandatory…

As part of the ongoing efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has announced it’s now offering a fourth shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people that received their third shot more than six months ago.

Last month it was announced that a booster shot (that’s a third dose of a UAE-approved vaccine) was mandatory for attaining the Alhosn Green Pass. The option of taking a fourth jab is not currently mandatory for retaining a Green status.

.@ADPHC_AE issues a reminder of Covid-19 booster doses available #inAbuDhabi. Eligible citizens and residents can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on Alhosn app. pic.twitter.com/vK8HBDtzXQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 8, 2022

You might also like Alhosn app: Automatic Green pass 11 days after positive test

Vaccine types

The fourth Pfizer jab is available to people that have received three doses of Sinopharm or Pfizer, and to those that have had two doses of Sinopharm and one of Pfizer, with the last dose being administered more than six months ago.

Although not stated in the announcement, the fourth vaccine is likely also available to people that have been doubled jabbed with other UAE-approved vaccine types (Astra-Zeneca (including InvisiShield) and Moderna), with a third Pfizer BioNTech booster given more than the required six months previously. We’re awaiting confirmation from the authorities and will update the article with the information as soon as we have it.

Where to get your booster jabs from

If you haven’t received your booster yet, you can book through SEHA, the DHA (in Dubai) and MOHAP, via their relevant apps, websites or the call centres (SEHA 80050, DHA 800342 and MOHAP 8001111).

The number and location of health centres offering booster jabs have recently been updated, so check in with the relevant authorities to find your closest vaccine facility.

Images: Unsplash