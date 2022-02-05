Exclusively for those that have been fully vaccinated (including booster)…

If you’ve tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the UAE, a recent update to the way the Alhosn pass works means you’ll automatically get a Green Pass on the Alhosn app, 11 days after that first positive PCR test.

That Green Pass will last for an extended 30 days, making it the longest Green Pass window currently available.

But you will have to be fully vaccinated to take advantage of this benefit. And that includes having a (third) booster shot of a UAE-approved vaccine.

Boosters are of course now essential for attaining a Green Pass on the Alhosn app.

Where can I get my booster shot?

If you haven’t received your booster yet, you can book through SEHA, the DHA (in Dubai) and MOHAP, via their relevant apps, websites or the call centres (SEHA 80050, DHA 800342 and MOHAP 8001111).

The number and location of health centres offering booster jabs have recently been updated, so check in with the relevant authorities to find your closest vaccine facility.

What if I’m not fully vaccinated (including booster)?

To end your isolation period, you’ll need two negative PCR tests — obtained via one of the approved drive-through testing facilities.

تعرف على أنواع تصريحات المرور على تطبيق #الحصن وأهم الأسئلة الشائعة التي قد تبحث عن إجابتها

.

Get to know the different passes on #Alhosn app & the FAQs you might be looking for their answers. pic.twitter.com/GwEIgaOUBG — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) January 31, 2022

What do the colours of the Alhson app mean?

Once updated, the main profile of your app will show a QR code and a status with one of three colours: Green, grey and red. Green means you’re up to date with vaccinations, and you’ve had a recent PCR test.

As of January 16, 2022 — to maintain a fully vaccinated status, and be eligible for the Green Pass, you are required to have a booster six months after your second dose. This applies to all vaccine types.

Grey means either you’re not fully vaccinated (or your vaccines are not reflecting in the app), or you need at least one more PCR (you may require two if you have entered the UAE recently, the app will let you know when).

Red means that you are Covid positive, if you’re over 50, have relatively severe symptoms, have a chronic disease or are pregnant — you’re instructed to visit one of the Prime Assessment Centres for a medical check and isolation instructions.

Everybody else: You’re advised to retest in any health centre in the emirate, and continue to isolate. If that test is positive, you’ll be contacted by a specialist to advise on isolation procedures.

To end isolation you’ll either need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart or, as mentioned above, those that have been fully vaccinated (including booster shot) will automatically receive a Green Pass after completing an isolation period of 11 days.

For more information, check our full guide on quarantine rules.

Images: Getty/Unsplash