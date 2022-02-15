Huge stars including Barry Keoghan, Ming-Na Wen, and Kevin Conroy…

The 2022 edition of Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC) is taking place next month, and for the very first time, it’ll be staged in the capital. Super suiting up at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), between March 4 and 6 — the event is an unshamed, cape-waving, autograph-hunting, cosplaying pop culture-palooza featuring, as one of the grandstand experiences meet and greets with big-name celebrities from the world of etntertainment.

Amongst the stellar line of talent already confirmed for the show are Nathalie Emmanuel, who hasn’t just stopped the wheel, she’s pretty much broken it — starring in massive Hollywood blockbusters and a lead role in what is probably the biggest TV show of the 2010s (Game of Thrones); then there’s Michael Rooker, a veteran walker slayer but still possibly best known for his azure-toned turn as Yondu Udonta in the Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy series; Jon Bernthal, another Marvel Studios alumni, his authentic comic book realisation of — The Punisher, was a massive hit on Netflix where the titular vengeance craving hero went full John Wick before John Wick was John Wick.

Tickets are on sale now from Dhs115, via mefcc.com

New blood

And this morning the list of talent was given an additional boost with four new top-tier signings.

Barry Keoghan

At just 29 years of age, the Irish actor has an incredibly impressive showreel with pivotal parts in critically acclaimed movies such as Dunkirk, The Green Knight and The Killing of a Sacred Deer; and he’s one of the select cadre of actors that have danced on both side of the Marvel (Druig, The Eternals) vs DC (The Batman coming very soon) divide. His skilled character-portrayals in front of the camera have meant, that Keoghan is a frequent entry on most film fan’s ‘ones to watch’ lists.

Ming-Na Wen

Currently dazzling on Disney+ Star Wars universe epic, The Book of Boba Fett, Wen’s movie and TV career includes a cavalcade of pop-culture mega hits. You may remember her as Melinda May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D; the voice of Mulan in the two original Disney animated movies; and she even starred in long-running hospital drama, ER. What’s next? We’re excited to see her in the upcoming TV reboot of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, currently in post production.

Kevin Conroy

Conroy has provided the voice of Batman in literally hundreds of episodes of animated caped crusader adventures and videogames.

James C. Mulligan

A Disney artist with more than two decades of experience creating magic for the house of mouse. His work features in the fine art collections of major celebrities (including Johny Depp).

Images: Provided