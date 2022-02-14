Some people just want to watch the Warner Bros. World burn (a little brighter)…

Ahead of the cinematic release of The Batman — Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is rummaging through its Bat Cave to launch a special series of events and attractions, celebrating the life and literary adventures of Gotham’s most famous billionaire vigilante.

Bat signals

Already home to an impressive collection of Batman paraphernalia, characters and rides — Warner Bros. is turning the Bat dial up to 11 from now until March 31. Upon entering you’ll be asked to choose affiliation to either Team Batman or Team Rogues – by wearing a branded sticker for your selected squad. Just a heads up, those on Batman’s team are likely to recieve some savage heckling from The Joker, Harley Quinn, The Riddler and the other villains stalking the themed streets.

The skies of the Gotham City zone have been given a ruby red hue, with a Bat-Signal calling out to the caped crusader, and his team mates. Here kids will be able to create their own take-home mosaic, as well as scoff on bat snacks in the shape of Beverly Hills Boulangerie’s limited time Bat Waffle.

Why so serious?

Guests to Gotham City can continue to enjoy a full schedule of Bat-related shows, characters meet and greets and rides, such as the brand new Scarecrow Revenge show.

Whichever side you’re on, you will need an active Green Pass on the Alhosn app to get in.

Current offers and discounts

UAE residents can take advantage of a four-person family pass for Dhs885. There’s also a ladies-only evening on March 8, admission is Dhs230.

Warner Bros. Worl Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs295 (annual multi-park pass from Dhs995). Tel: (600) 511 115. wbworldabudhabi.com

