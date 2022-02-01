Make the most of the cooler months…

Dubai is a great place to keep fit, with new classes, studios and race events popping up all the time, it can be hard to keep up. We’re stripping things back to the simple, yet effective outdoor workouts.

Give one of these seven outdoor gyms in Dubai a try.

Skydive Dubai

With the perfect view of the Marina skyline and the sea right next to you, what more could you want from an outdoor gym? Well there’s also callisthenics and CrossFit equipment, sprint tracks, climbing area and specialist flooring. Just bring your own towel and water and you’re ready to get fit!

Outdoor gym, Skydive Dubai, Dubai Marina, open 24 hours, free. skydivedubai.ae

Rixos Premium JBR

For those who can’t sit still on a sunlounger, and prefer to stay active at the beach, Rixos Premium JBR has a solution. Woodsman Fitness has set up the ultimate natural jungle gym, with plenty of equipment and weights to keep you busy. It also makes a great background for your net ‘Gram snap. There’s another set-up at Rixos The Palm too.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium JBR, daily 10am to 7pm, free for guests. rixos.com

Warehouse Muscle Beach

Complete with weight lifting equipment, CrossFit apparatus, rope climbs, kettle bells, rowing machines and jump boxes, the outdoor facility located at The Beach opposite JBR has all the ‘fitspiration’ you’ll need. There is also staff on site to assist gym-goers with their workouts. Aside from private training options, fitness fans can opt to join one of the group classes, which include commando circuit classes, spinning and CrossFit.

Warehouse, The Beach, JBR, 6am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, 8am to 10pm Friday and Saturday, Dhs105 per day. Tel: (04) 368 4080. whgym.com

Barsha Park

A great freebie for Al Barsha residents, this park is kitted out with all the basic gym equipment you need. Elliptical machines, pull up bars, and a callisthenics area combine to a fitness area that rivals that of some paid gyms. Not to mention, the park also has a basketball court, running track and tennis courts.

Barsha Pond Park, Al Barsha, Opposite Barsha Mall, 24 hours a day, free. visitdubai.com

The J Club

The J Club is so much more than a hotel gym, with a wide variety of facilities and equipment including ropes, climbing area, boxing, free weights and sprint track. There’s also a variety of classes on offer, whether you’re in the mood for yoga, tennis, water sports or even squash.

The J Club, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah, 6.30am to 10pm, daily. Tel: (04) 406 8800. jumeirah.com

Native Club

Tucked away in the recently opened Zabeel House in The Greens, Native Club has indoor and outdoor facilities as well as a spa and pool. The outdoor gym has a multipurpose training apparatus and is available for members and hotel guests.

Native Club, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, open daily. Tel: (04) 519 1111. @nativeclubthegreens

Fit Inc.

If you want to train outdoors but hate having to wait your turn for the equipment, Fit Inc has the answer. With a big selection of weights, bars, ropes, jump boxes and medicine balls, you won’t be fighting for the last 10kg dumbbell in the rack.

Floor 6, City Tower 2 Car Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, 6am to 8pm, daily. Tel: (800) 348462. fitinc.ae