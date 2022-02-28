Can we expect more to open soon..?

Found on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island, 1.2 billion US Dollar mega project, Reem Mall is almost a city in itself.

Once fully finished, it’ll hit slopes with a cool 85 different dining options, and more than 450 stores, across two million square feet of retail space.

And the exciting news shared on the mall’s social channels today, is that the very first store at the mall is now open to shoppers.

And it’s, how do you say in French? Un big deal…

To Reem Islanders and our Abu Dhabi followers: Starting today, you can shop at the @CarrefourUAE Hypermarket in #ReemMall!​#ReemIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/x7SnsXzkH2 — Reem Mall (@reemmallauh) February 28, 2022

Yes a huge new Carrefour hypermarket, based at the mall, is now open to the public offering a vast selection for people to do their ‘big shop’ from.

That’s snow business

Surely that means the rest of the mall will be following shortly? We’re still awaiting clarification on that one, but earlier this month, we did report that Snow Abu Dhabi will be ‘one of the world’s largest snow parks’.

We can look forward to themed-characters and 13 thrilling rides and attractions, including an enchanted tree, a snowflake garden, crystal carousel, ice labyrinth, tobogganing and a shovel-ton more. It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful, the scenes inside look delightful.

For more information on Snow Abu Dhabi, check out our full feature on the venue.

Images: Twitter