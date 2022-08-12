These are seriously amazing…

The UAE is no stranger to some mind-boggling and stunning architectural projects. In the last few years alone we’ve seen incredible arrivals such as Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ain Dubai, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Dubai Frame and of course Expo 2020 Dubai. But there are plenty still to come. Ahead of the opening of Museum of the Future this week, we take a look at all the UAE projects we can still look forward to.

Here are 11 upcoming UAE mega-projects we can’t wait for…

Dubai

Atlantis, The Royal

The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences is on track to open later this year. The Dhs5.15 billion property will be made up of 231 luxury apartments, 693 hotel rooms and 102 suites. The 43-storey hotel will also feature 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22. The hotel will exclusively host restaurants helmed by international celebrity chefs, including Gastón Acurio, Costas Spiliadis, Ariana Bundy, Heston Blumenthal and Jose Andres.

atlantis.com

Meydan One

Dubai’s ever-growing collection of new malls will be further enhanced with the opening of Meydan One. When it opens, the Meydan One Mall in Mohammed Bin Rashid City will be home to the world’s longest indoor ski slope, a one-kilometre slope in Meydan One Mall’s 12,000-square-metre Winter Village. The mall is also looking to snatch the title for world’s largest dancing fountain, with its record-breaking water feature measuring 25,800 square metres. However, construction seems to be in the early stages, so it’s likely to be a while before we can check this one out.

meydanone.com

One Za’abeel

You might not know it by name, but you’ve certainly clocked the rise of One Za’abeel, a duo of skyscrapers connected by The Link, the world’s longest cantilever. This architectural marvel will feature the typical roster of modern residences and high-end retail, but will also add a new One&Only urban property – One&Only One Za’abeel. Also not to be missed is The Link at One Za’abeel, a panoramic sky concourse that will feature world-class restaurants, celebrity chef outlets, a statement swimming pool (pictured above), wellness facilities and entertainment.

onezaabeel.com

Abu Dhabi

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

It’s fair to say that the city has watched the giant pink arch of the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi hotel (formerly set to be a Fairmont property) rise with curiosity. It achieved architectural iconhood even prior to its launch, which was originally slated for 2020, but will finally arrive in Q3 of this year. Although there’s no update on the official opening date, it’s slated for the coming months, and the brand has already set up its Instagram page – although is yet to populate it with the sneak peaks of what we can expect.

@rixosmarinaabudhabi

Natural History Museum

Due to open its doors on Saadiyat Island in 2025, Abu Dhabi is getting a Natural History Museum. You’ll find Natural History Museums in culturally-considerate cities across the world. They tend to deal, as the name suggests, in the history of the earth — with engaging exhibits charting biological and geological evolution. The Yin to Dubai’s recently opened Museum of the Future’s Yang. Natural History Museums often feature full-skeletal reconstructions of long-extinct creatures, such as the London museum’s famous ‘Dippy’ (the Diplodocus).

Al Reem Mall

Reem Mall has described itself as ‘The World’s First Omnichannel Mall’. The details of what that actually means get complicated quickly, but from what we understand, the mall will offer a ‘blended retail’ approach, which allows for digital shopping (through an app/website) at the same time as conventional ‘bricks and mortar’ mall shopping. Data from your shopping habits can be used to make sure you get invited to redeem tailored promotions. Milat Sayra Berirmen, Digital Experience Manager for Reem Mall is on record as saying “At Reem Mall, we are leading this transformation by creating a totally new retail concept – the world’s first fully digitally enabled mall, supported by an integrated logistics hub.”

reemmall.ae

Snow Abu Dhabi

The enchanted-forest themed Snow Abu Dhabi is being trailed as ‘the world’s largest snow park’ and will open its doors in 2022. The attraction will span across a huge 125,000 sq ft area, divided into distinct whimsical zones. We can look forward to themed-characters and 13 thrilling rides and attractions, including an enchanted tree, a snowflake garden, crystal carousel, ice labyrinth, tobogganing and a shovel-ton more. It doesn’t matter if the weather outside is frightful. The park will be kept at a rosy-nosed -2ºC, with a 500mm covering of snow (more than enough for beefy snowball building) offering a year-round chill spot in this, our beloved land of the eternal sun.

Zayed National Museum

Once completed, the Zayed National Museum will stand as an architectural marvel, a fitting home for the inspiring story of our great nation and its visionary founder. Located on Saadiyat Island, already the seat of so much cultural import, the breathtaking structure will include a 123 metre high tower. The main gallery will be devoted to a collection of artifacts illuminating aspects of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan — the man, and his leadership journey the country’s unification, and beyond. There will also be gallery space devoted to exhibitions on Falconry and Conservation; Land and Water; History and Society; Science and Learning; Faith and Islam; and it will host the grand Sheikh Zayed Library. Work on the building began back in 2019, and it’s thought that the museum will open sometime between 2023 and 2025.

Guggenheim Abu Dhabi

Once finished, the Frank Gehry designed Guggenheim Museum will add a jagged smear of wow to the Saadiyat Cultural District skyline. True to the spirit of Guggenheim, the plans for the building — cut a contemporary, unconventional, but singularly beautiful design. One that contains nods to its host nation, like the funnel-shaped protrusions that occupy sections of the exterior, that were inspired by the region’s historical wind towers. As outside, so within. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will exhibit a collection of modern and contemporary art, from some of the most important creatives of the 20th and 21st centuries. Galleries will surround the central atrium on four levels, connected by glass bridges providing over 13,000 square metres of exhibition space. It was confirmed last year that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will now open in 2025.

Ras Al Khaimah

Anantara Mina Al Arab

While Ras Al Khaimah is not traditionally compared to the honeymoon island destination, it soon might be with the addition of Anantara Mina Al Arab. Now set to open in 2022, this stunning Anantara eco-resort will be located in the new Mina Al Arab district along the coast of Ras Al Khaimah. When it’s complete, it will boast 306 guest rooms, suites and – the part that’s really caught our eye – overwater villas (Maldivian style). There will also be an overwater restaurant serving Thai cuisine, as well as a seafood grill, and a beach and pool bar.

anantara.com

Wynn Resorts Ras Al Khaimah

A slice of Las Vegas is headed to Ras Al Khaimah as Wynn Resorts plans to open its first integrated resort in the MENA region in the adventure emirate. The multi-billion dollar resort will be developed on Marjan Island, and feature more than 1,000 rooms, world-class shopping, state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, more than 10 restaurants and lounges, extensive entertainment choices, a gaming area, and other amenities. Those looking to feast on Wynn’s lavish buffets, marvel at its live entertainment, and shop its boutique stores will have a little while to wait, as the resort is only expected to welcome guests in 2026.