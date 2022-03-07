From crates filled with cosmetics to pet treats, these are the best UAE subscription boxes out there…

Subscription boxes are, literally, the gifts that keep on giving. Each monthly delivery is filled with wonder and excitement: we know the gifts are coming, but not knowing what’s inside is all part of the fun.

But why should you invest your hard-earned cash in a subscription box service, especially when you can rustle around Amazon to find exactly what you need? Well, they’re experts. They know their stuff better than you do, and can tailor batches of items based on your tastes. They’ll introduce you to the niche and obscure things that might otherwise not cross your radar, and ship it your way at a competitive price.

We’ve plucked nine of our favourites for you to try…

Foxi Box

Dog lovers relish in spoiling their four-legged friends, which is why a gift for their pet is as good as a gift for them. Foxi Box delivers a monthly box filled with goodies for dogs, and they go to great lengths to tailor each one to each particular dog based on age, size, breed, dietary restrictions, and more. And while your pet will be thrilled to receive monthly goodies, you’ll also be providing much-needed support to UAE animal shelter. For every subscription box that is delivered, Foxi Box donates Dhs15 to Animal Action UAE. You can opt for a one-month subscription for Dhs150; choose three-months for Dhs390, or a six-month subscription plan for Dhs720. To make sure the included chews, accessories and toys are sized right for your dog, you can set up your preferences at the start.

foxi-box.com

PJs Every 30 Days

This delightful pyjama subscription service delivers toasty new PJs to your door every month, and people across the UAE have raced to sign up. As the name suggests, it’s a service that will deliver a new pair of box fresh pyjamas straight to your door, as well as four pampering products, providing everything needed for the perfect sleepover session. A one-off box costs Dhs250. Otherwise, monthly subscriptions start at Dhs225; three-months costs Dhs663; and six-months costs Dhs1,188.

pjevery30days.com

Mama’s box

If there is anything new mums need, it’s some well-deserved treats arriving at their doorstep. And there’s no better solution than opting for a subscription box to keep receiving these, month after month. Each box is different and carefully handpicked to cater to pregnancy stages or the baby’s age and development. You can order a single box or sign up for a subscription ranging from three months to six to 12 months. A trial box costs Dhs275; three-month costs Dhs799; six-months costs Dhs1,499 and a one year plan costs Dhs2,699.

mamas-box.com

Cheese Culture Club by Jones The Grocer

Jones The Grocer’s walk-in cheese rooms are the stuff of dreams for fromage fans, and they’ve boxed their passion for un-brie-leavable cheeses into a subscription box. There’s 3-, 6-, 9- and 12-month subscription box options, with every box packed with four hand-picked seasonal cheeses, two accompaniments to pair with the cheeses and cheese notes and care instructions provided. Three-month subscriptions work out at Dhs299 per box.

jonesthegrocer.com

Ink Crate

Ink Crate is the UAE’s book and creativity-based subscription box. Every month your Ink Crate contains a letter from the team telling you about this box’s theme, three to five miscellaneous items, which could be anything from art supplies to items made by local artists, plus one book. A one-time purchase costs Dhs280; a monthly subscription costs Dhs250 per month, or you can pay Dhs630 for three-months.

jafink.com

Look Fantastic

Generously packed with new products and cult classics, the Look Fantastic subscription boxes offer the perfect opportunity to experiment with your look and discover new favourites. The selection of six items normally encompasses all aspects of your routine so you’ll be able to discover something new, across make-up, skincare and bodycare, every month. A one-month subscription costs a recurring payment of Dhs120; three-months costs Dhs72.50 per month; six-months costs Dhs68.75; and one year costs Dhs65 each month.

lookfantastic.ae

Wear That

No time to shop? Wear That could be the perfect solution for you. Once you’ve signed up for your subscription, a personal stylist will get to know your fashion style via a style quiz (which is a one-off styling fee of Dhs105) before customising the right looks just for you. The items will then be sent directly to your door, and you only pay for the pieces you love and return the others. Simple.

wearthat.me

Hand Tied

This popular subscription box for flowers is a great gift for a special occasion or an easy way to bring more colour into your home. Hand tied offers various subscription options to suit the types of flowers you prefer and your budget, and you can opt for bi-weekly, weekly or monthly delivery. Prices start at Dhs175.

handtiedbox.com

