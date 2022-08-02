Get your kids out of the house…

Parents, it’s time to celebrate. We’ve found exclusive summer camps that offer different from the norm, exciting experiences for your little ones.

These camps will have them as eager to leave the house as you are to get your home to yourself…

Dubai Parks and Resorts Summer Camp

With experiences across all four theme parks, children aged between six and 14 will have private access to understand the physics of a rollercoaster, enrol at the hip-hop academy in Motiongate Dubai, and learn to save lives by being a lifeguard at the Legoland Water Park. Kids can also take a trip to Bollywood Parks, learn how to be an A-lister while shooting a blockbuster movie and ride the world’s tallest swing ride. If they’re interested in robotics, checking out Miniland at Legoland is a must.

Dubai Parks and Resorts Summer Camp, Dhs300 daily, Dhs850 for three days, and Dhs1,300 for a five-day pass. Tel: (800) 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com

WooHoo’s Across the Globe in 40 days

This camp will take your children to some of the most interesting landmarks around the world. They will also engage in hands-on activities while learning about the places they visit. While the camp started on July 4, fares are offered on a number-of-weeks basis so you can still sign them up. Let your child indulge in weeks six, seven and eight of the camp, which tackle islands, Africa and Europe. Week six begins on August 8.

WooHoo, one week at Dhs990, two weeks at Dhs1,700 and three weeks at Dhs2,600. Tel: (800) 966 466, woo-hoo.ae

Theatre Camp at The Junction

Starting on August 8, this unique, fun and engaging summer camp will allow kids to learn about sustainable theatre to create artistically engaging productions while incorporating the principles of sustainability. Running for three weeks, each week will focus on a different theme resulting in a showcase for families to watch. The camp is for two age groups, six to 11 and 12 to 17.

The Junction, Dhs900 per week. WhatsApp: (0)50 738 6605 or (0)55 310 6638, yes4us.org

Dubai Ice Rink Summer Camp

This one is an old classic, but the fantastical nature of ice skating never wears off. The camp runs weekly for five days with two batches, one from 10am to 10.45am, and the other from 10.45am to 11.30am. All registered kids get 45 minutes of free skating before or after their lessons. The camp is open for kids aged six and above.

Dubai Ice Rink, Dhs899 for a week. Tel: (800) 38224 6255, entertainment.emaar.com

Aventura Adventure Camp

These ‘life skill’ camps are designed for five to 12-year-olds. Summer camps run in two sessions daily, 9am to 1pm and 1pm to 6pm. All prices are inclusive of activities, Adventure park access (excluding morning sessions), and gate fee entries for Mushrif Park. They also provide two complimentary snacks (one per session) and unlimited water. Lunch is not provided. Activities include zip-lining, arts and crafts, science programmes and more.

Aventura, morning session Dhs180 daily or Dhs825 weekly, afternoon session Dhs225 daily or Dhs995 weekly and full days at Dhs295 daily or Dhs1,345 weekly. Tel: (0)52 178 7616, aventuraparks.com

