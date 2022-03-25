The twice weekly service will begin at the end of April…

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is set to launch a new direct flight route to Istanbul as the low-cost airline expands operations from the UAE capital. The twice weekly service will operate from April 29, 2022, just in time for the Eid holidays.

The budget airline will service Sabiha Gokcen International Airport, Istanbul with a direct flight every Friday and Sunday. The departing flight from Abu Dhabi leaves the UAE capital at 12pm, arriving in Istanbul at a local time of 3,55pm. On the return, flights depart Turkey’s cultural hub at 5pm, arriving back at Abu Dhabi International Airport at 10.30pm GST.

Flights are already available to book via airarabia.com, with return fares priced from Dh1,379.

From the city’s iconic Byzantine churches and Ottoman mosques to its rooftop restaurants, Istanbul is a haven for culture vultures, foodies and history buffs. No visit to Turkey’s biggest city is complete without a stop at Sultanahmet, the World Heritage site and home to both the Hagia Sophia and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque (The Blue Mosque). Lying within the district of Fatih (once the Byzantine city of Constantinople), the neighbourhood is pretty much rammed all year round and contains most of the city’s top attractions.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s current flight network

Istanbul is the 17th destination to launch on Air Arabia’s route network since the airline’s debut in summer 2020. From AUH, residents can fly with Air Arabia to Middle Eastern destinations including Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

A little further afield, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offers flights to Alexandria, Cairo and Sohag in Egypt, Delhi in India and Kathmandu, Nepal.

New flight routes from the UAE for summer 2022

Ahead of the busy summer travel period, airlines across the emirates are preparing to add flights to a host of new destinations. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will introduce direct flights to Salalah, Oman and Aqaba and Amman in Jordan in April, followed by routes to Sri Lanka and Santorini in June.

June will also see Etihad Airways add seasonal flights to Crete, Santorini and Malaga, perfect for those jetting off for European getaways.

Image: Unsplash