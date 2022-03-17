Fancy an evening under the stars?

If you need a break from the bustling city and skylines this weekend, head to this stargazing party hosted by Dubai Astronomy Group on Saturday, March 19.

The four-hour event starts at 7.15pm and takes place under the stars at the tranquil Al Qudra Desert. Don’t worry, you won’t need a 4X4 to reach the location, although it is recommended. The exact location will be sent to you via email after you register to attend.

Tickets for adults (above the age of 13) will cost Dhs130 and for children, it’s Dhs80. Do note, children under 15 will need to be accompanied by a parent with a ticket. Pets are not allowed at the event.

So, what takes place during the event?

After you arrive, there will be an introduction followed by an Arabian astronomy/Sky mapping session. The team at Dubai Astronomy Group will also host a question and answer session where you can get your doubts clarified.

After this, you will be able to observe the vast night sky through the telescope throughout the evening and take photos of celestial objects through the telescope. Additionally, there’s an astrophotography session you can take.

Remember, temperatures are dropping this week and it will be cooler in the desert than in the city, so you are urged to dress warm and carry blankets.

You will be provided with mats (feel free to bring your own) and water, but bring your own food and snacks. You can also carry a tent which you can set up at a designated spot but do note, you can’t set up a BBQ.

Pack your masks and carry your Emirates ID, and have your tickets on your phone.

You can read more and register here. For more information, call the team on 04 221 6603.

