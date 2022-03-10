10 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend: March 18 to 20

It’s almost here…

Just like that, the working week is drawing to a close, and there’s only one more day to wait until the weekend. As ever, we’ve got a stellar list of things to do this weekend in Dubai. There’s something for everyone, from a full moon party, to an Ibiza festival and a breakfasty brunch.

Here’s 10 things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday March 18

Celebrate the full moon

Park Hyatt Dubai’s beautiful bar Noépe is hosting a full moon party on Friday night, and you’re invited. Guests will be treated to live music as well as spreads of fresh oysters, ceviche, lobster, sashimi and sushi, as well as desserts, and an array of beverages. The dress code is all-white so make sure you’ve got your garments glistening ahead of the evening. Can’t make it this time? Noépe will now have full moon parties every month.

Noépe, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, Friday March 18, 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)50 450 0314. @noepedxb

Enjoy a Michelin-worthy meal

There’s a new pop-up from two Michelin starred Ristorante L’Olivo at Burj Al Arab’s underwater restaurant, Al Mahara. Dishes on offer include black cod with spinach and sundried tomatoes; freshly made ribbons of tagliolini; and blue lobster with saffron. Opt for the five-course tasting menu, or go a la carte and curate your own culinary journey.

Al Mahara, Burj Al Arab, 7pm to 10.30pm, Tuesday to Sunday. Tel: (0)4 432 3232. jumeirah.com

See Wiz Khalifa perform live

American rapper Wiz Khalifa is returning to Dubai this weekend, this time to perform at Soho Garden Meydan. The Black And Yellow hit-maker has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and worked with artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Logic, Quavo, Tyga and more. Entry is by reservation only.

Soho Garden, Meydan, Nad Al Sheba, Friday March 18, 10pm onwards. destinationsoho.com/reservations

Attend a car park rave

P7 Arena in Media One Hotel is known for its epic raves, and this weekend they’re back. Bud X Mainstage will take over P7 Arena on Friday March 18 featuring headliner and queen of Watergate Berlin’s techno scene, HITO with support from Adam Cotier and more. Best of all, entrance is free to the event. If you want access to the VIP area, there’s a minimum spend of Dhs150 per person, or for a table prices start from Dhs1,500. Register now via dedspace.me.

BudX Mainstage, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Friday March 18, 9pm to 3am, free. dedspace.me

Saturday March 19

See Minnie and Mickey at Expo 2020 Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disneyland (@disneyland)

Haven’t made it to Disneyland? Now Disneyland is coming to us, at Expo 2020 Dubai. See Minnie, Mickey and other members of the gang as they travel the world on Saturday. Mickey and Minnie’s Magical Voyage will take place at Expo’s Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre at 7pm and 8.30pm. The show is free for Expo ticket holders.

Millennium Amphitheatre, Expo 2020 Dubai, Saturday March 19, 7pm & 8.30pm, free. expo2020dubai.com

Party with Ocean Club Marbella in Dubai

Each year, Dubai’s luxe beach club Drift collaborates with Marbella party spot Ocean Club. The next instalment falls on Saturday March 19 and promises to be every bit entertaining as before. With performances from renowned band The Troubadors, Ocean Club’s impressive dance troupe and DJ Newman, guests can enjoy the upbeat vibes from 12pm to 8pm.

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai Marina, Saturday March 19, 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Get down to Ibiza tunes on the beach

Ibiza Global Radio has teamed up with new beach club Soulbeach to throw an epic beach festival this weekend. Featuring international electronic music DJs including DJ Matthias Tanzmann, DJ Mano Le Tough, and DJ Anja Schneider, the event will be one to remember. Tickets start from Dhs150, available on Platinumlist.net.

Soulbeach, JA The Resort, Exit 13, Dubai, Saturday March 19, 12pm to 11pm, from Dhs150. Tel: (0)58 588 4953. @soulbeachdxb

Sunday March 20

Enjoy a breakfasty brunch

Fancy a lazy Sunday morning? Head down to Circle Cafe at the newly opened Social Distrikt food hall. There’s a brunch deal every Sunday from 9am to 4pm, which costs Dhs110 including a choice of savoury and sweet breakfast item and salad paired with tea or coffee and juice. Add Dhs99 for three cocktails.

Circle Cafe, Social Distrikt, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday, 9am to 4pm, Dhs110. @social.distrikt

Tuck into a traditional Sunday lunch

Discover a proper Sunday carvery at Mina’s Kitchen. From 1pm to 4pm, tuck into a spread of oven roast prime rib, smoked BBQ ribs, beef wellington, rotisserie chicken and minted roast leg of lamb – not forgetting perfect roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy. Prices start from Dhs98 per person with soft beverages or Dhs198 per person including three beers or one carafe of wine. For kids aged between six to 13 years its Dhs48 and kids below six years old eat for free.

Mina’s Kitchen, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sundays, 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs98. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @minaskitchen_dxb

Celebrate Coya’s anniversary at Surf Club

Coya’s legendary Sunday night party, Ritual, is moving to Surf Club for one day only. Taking over the West Beach bar on Sunday March 20, Coya will be bringing its musical talent from across the globe as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations. To book your spot, call Surf Club on (0)50 455 5235 or, to reserve a place for the Ritual After Party at Coya Dubai, call (0)4 316 9600.

Surf Club, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sunday March 20, 12pm to 9pm. Tel: (0)50 455 5235. @surfclubdubai

Images: Provided