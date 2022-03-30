Expo 2020 Dubai is expecting volumes and volumes of people to show up on the last day…

Believe it or not, tomorrow, March 31 marks the last day of Expo 2020 Dubai. The closing ceremony promises to be spectacular and no doubt will draw in a lot of visitors. If you are planning on attending, it has been urged to take the Dubai Metro ‘to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure’.

You don’t have to rush to catch the last metro either (so no pushing or cutting the queue, please). In order to cope with the volume of visitors attending the closing ceremony, the Dubai Metro will run for 24 hours.

Over the last weekend (including Friday), Expo 2020 Dubai stated that it had more than one million visitors.

Here’s an overview of the closing ceremony

The curtain will come down on March 31 with a spectacular Closing Ceremony for the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world.

Global music icons Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are all set to headline the event, which is free to attend for anyone with an Expo ticket. As always, entry is on a first come first served basis, so visitors are advised to arrive in plenty of time. Those that miss out on access to the concert but still wish to enjoy all the action will benefit from several giant screens streaming the ceremony live across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various Country Pavilions. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Virtual Expo and Expo TV, so spectators can watch from around the world.

The Closing Ceremony is set to begin at 7pm with the young Emirati girl from the Opening Ceremony, Mira Singh, taking the audience on another compelling performance at Al Wasl Plaza. The celebration will continue into the night, with full headline concerts from each artist across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

The other headline performances and locations are as follows:

8:45pm: Yo-Yo Ma

Location: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

9pm: Norah Jones

Location: Jubilee Stage

10:45pm: Christina Aguilera

Location: Jubilee Stage

11.45pm: DJ Tiësto

Location: Jubilee Stage

Midnight: fireworks

Celebrations will continue throughout the night with another firework display at 3am and then… Expo 2020 Dubai will close its entry portals for the final time.

For more information, check out expo2020dubai.com

Images: Supplied