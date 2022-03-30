Yet another incredible gig has been announced for March 31…

Known as the Godfather of EDM, Dutch DJ Tiësto has been announced to play on the last night of Expo 2020 Dubai. On Thursday March 31, the legendary DJ will take over the Jubilee Stage from 11.45pm, taking fans through until the early hours of the morning on Friday April 1.

He’s back in Dubai already, after performing earlier this month at Coca-Cola Arena. Tiësto has been releasing music since 1994, the platinum-certified producer is the man behind hits such as The Business, Jackie Chan and Don’t Be Shy.

Expo 2020 Dubai shared the announcement on its Instagram page, stating ‘he will be performing his eclectic mixes live on the last night of Expo 2020 Dubai on 31 March at 23:45 at the Jubilee Stage’. The superstar producer will headline the stage straight after American singer Christina Aguilera.

Earlier in the night on the same stage, you can catch soulful songstress Norah Jones at 8.30pm and vocal powerhouse Christina Aguilera at 10pm for what promises to be an epic night of live music from start to finish. Keep your eyes on the skies at midnight when they will fill with the lights and colours of a spectacular fireworks show.

After six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the curtain will come down on Thursday March 31 with a spectacular Closing Ceremony for the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world.

Closing ceremony line-up:

8:45pm: Yo-Yo Ma

Location: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

8.30pm: Norah Jones

Location: Jubilee Stage

10pm: Christina Aguilera

Location: Jubilee Stage

11:45pm: Tiësto

Midnight: fireworks

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday March 31 are advised to arrive early to make the most of the site-wide entertainment and activities. The use of public transport, including the Park & Ride service from Jebel Ali Metro Station, is encouraged, with the Dubai Metro open 24 hours to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure.

For more information, check out expo2020dubai.com

Image: Getty