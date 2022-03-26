Grammy-winning singer Norah Jones and Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma round out the star studded show across the site on March 31…

International pop sensation Christina Aguilera is set to headline the Expo 2020 closing show next week, as the world’s greatest show comes to an end. After six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the curtain will come down on Thursday March 31 with a spectacular Closing Ceremony for the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world.

Global music icons Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma are all set to headline the event, which is free to attend for anyone with an Expo ticket. As always, entry is on a first come first served basis ,so visitors are advised to arrive in plenty of time. Those that miss out on access to the concert but still wish to enjoy all the action will benefit from several giant screens streaming the ceremony live across the Expo 2020 Dubai site, including the main stages, Festival Garden and various Country Pavilions. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Virtual Expo and Expo TV, so spectators can watch from around the world.

The Closing Ceremony is set to begin at 7pm with the young Emirati girl from the Opening Ceremony, Mira Singh, taking the audience on another compelling performance at Al Wasl Plaza. The celebration will continue into the night, with full headline concerts from each artist across Jubilee Stage and Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

The other headline performances and locations are as follows:

8:45pm: Yo-Yo Ma

Location: Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

9pm: Norah Jones

Location: Jubilee Stage

10:45pm: Christina Aguilera

Location: Jubilee Stage

Midnight: fireworks

Visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday eMarch 31 are advised to arrive early to make the most of the site-wide entertainment and activities. The use of public transport, including the Park & Ride service from Jebel Ali Metro Station, is encouraged, with the Dubai Metro open 24 hours to ensure visitors’ safe and efficient arrival and departure.

Image: Getty