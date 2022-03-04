Dubai ’s private schools will not be eligible for any fee increase for the 2022-23 academic year…

Good news, parents: private school tuition fees in Dubai won’t increase for the next academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has announced.

Following the release of the latest Education Cost Index (ECI), an index calculated by Dubai Statistic centre, the KHDA confirmed that private schools in Dubai will not be eligible for any fee increase for the 2022-23 academic year. The ECI measures annual changes in the cost of running a school, including salaries, rent and utilities, and has been set at -1.01 per cent this year.

More than 20 new schools have opened across Dubai in the last three years, which has serviced the growth of enrollment at Dubai private schools by 5.8% in the last year. Currently the number of private schools in Dubai stands at 215.

The KHDA recently updated its safety standards for schools, in line with the relaxation of rules on close contact cases and mask wearing in the UAE. Face masks are no longer required in outdoor settings in private schools, although indoors people are asked to continue wearing them. Students and staff who come into contact with someone who has tested positive but don’t show symptoms no longer have to isolate. Instead, close contact cases can now continue to attend classes, but must undergo PCR tests in the five-days after.