Global Village has just announced news that it will be extending Season 26 for a whole month. It was previously scheduled to close its doors on April 10, but now pavilion hoppers can enjoy the shopping, dining and entertainment complex until May 7.

A post on their social media shared the ‘breaking news’ stating ‘Your wish is our command! Season 26 is extended until May 7, 2022’

This means that Global Village will take continue to take place during the Holy Month of Ramadan which is expected to fall in April, as well as Eid which is expected to be on Monday, May 2.

Remember, working hours during Ramadan for both the public and private sector are reduced, so if you’re looking for something to do with the additional time, add in a visit to Global Village. It opens daily at 4pm.

During this time we can expect Global Village to put up plenty of cultural events. We will let you know as soon as we do.

So, what are some of the new things to see at Global Village?

Apart from heading from one country pavilion to the next where there is plenty of food, shopping, live shows and cultural events to see, here are other attractions to note.

When Global Village opened, there were two new exciting shows that were created for visitors. The Floating Market which boasts the taste of Asia has shifted to a bigger location at the heart of the Park and now comes with a new extravagant fire fountain show. There’s also the famed Guinness World Record Holding LED cars, but it will be joined with the all-new ‘Harbour Force’ Stunt Show. Expect plenty of jet-ski stunts, fly-board action a 75-foot water high dive.

Global Village’s first-ever Happiness Street Fest is bringing amazing acts from across the globe for one week only from March 18 to 27. Expect extraordinary street acts from around the world and fireworks every night. There’s a street performance by a Spanish theatre company, an energy fire manipulation show by award-winning Australian Fire Ninja Chris Blaze, acrobats from Africa, an unmissable ‘The Chaplin Show’, and much more.

