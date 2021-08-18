The multicultural attraction will run for 167 days…

Last month we announced the new dates for Global Village Season 26 and we now have news of two exciting shows that visitors can expect this year.

Apart from shopping, sampling some of the delicious meals from countries around the world and checking out the cultural entertainment at the pavilions, Global Village had added two new jaw-dropping shows to the mix.

If you love the dinner and a show concept, you can expect something similar at Global Village this year. If you’re a fan of the popular Floating Market which boasts the taste of Asia, you’ll be thrilled to know that not only has the attraction shifted to a bigger location at the heart of the Park, but it comes with a new extravagant fire fountain show.

The new location of the Floating Market boasts more space and seating areas which means guests can enjoy their favourite Asian dish while catching the new show.

Additionally, Global Village has also announced the first ever water-stunt show for the new season. It will be the first of its kind in the Middle East.

Don’t worry, the record-breaking stunt show featuring the famed Guinness World Record Holding LED cars will still be there, but it will be joined with the all-new ‘Harbour Force’ Stunt Show. Expect plenty of jet-ski stunts, fly-board action a 75-foot water high dive. Gulp.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager, Guest Relations at Global Village stated, ‘At Global Village, we like to keep everything new and exciting for our guests who return year after year.’ He added that the announcements made are the latest in a growing list of new attractions and improved infrastructure for Season 26 – so we can expect more news to drop before it opens.

Global Village returns later this year from October 26, 2021 to April 10, 2022 – that’s 167 days packed with plenty of shopping, food, cultural experiences and more.

Images: Global Village