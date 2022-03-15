Private sector employees will work two hours less than their normal working day…

At the start of March, What’s On announced that UAE public sector will work for five hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2021. Now, we can also confirm that the private sector will work reduced hours as well.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that private sector employees in the UAE should work two fewer hours throughout Ramadan 2022.

In a tweet, the MOHRE stated: ‘Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reduce working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily’

During Ramadan, those in the public sector will work from 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

Ramadan 2022 is expected to fall in April this year, as reported by Gulf News, with the first day of Ramadan forecasted to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The exact dates of Ramadan will be dependent on the moon sighting and will be announced in the coming weeks.

