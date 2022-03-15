UAE private sector working hours announced for Ramadan
Private sector employees will work two hours less than their normal working day…
At the start of March, What’s On announced that UAE public sector will work for five hours throughout the holy month of Ramadan 2021. Now, we can also confirm that the private sector will work reduced hours as well.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that private sector employees in the UAE should work two fewer hours throughout Ramadan 2022.
In a tweet, the MOHRE stated: ‘Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reduce working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily’
#MOHRE reduces working hours for private-sector employees during Ramadan by two hours daily. #UAE #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/UzuUG5HJjv
— MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) March 15, 2022
During Ramadan, those in the public sector will work from 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.
Ramadan 2022 is expected to fall in April this year, as reported by Gulf News, with the first day of Ramadan forecasted to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
The exact dates of Ramadan will be dependent on the moon sighting and will be announced in the coming weeks.
What is Ramadan?
Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It’s a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking and smoking between sunrise and sunset.
Lasting around a month, it marks the time when the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Extra tarawih prayers are performed throughout Ramadan and each evening 1/30th of the holy book is recited. By the end of Ramadan, many observers have read the entire Qur’an.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are the foundation of the religion. The pillars are the framework by which Muslims everywhere live, and Ramadan is considered the holiest time in the Islamic calendar. It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.
