Timings for the public sector announced…

Ramadan 2022 is expected to fall in April this year, as reported by Gulf News, with the first day of Ramadan forecasted to fall on Saturday, April 2, 2022. During Ramadan, both the private and the public sector work reduced hours and the UAE government has just announced the reduced working hours for the public sectors in the country.

During Ramadan, Federal government entities will work from 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and for three hours from 9am to 12pm on Fridays.

The announcement was made via UAE Barq – an entity licensed by the National Media Council via their official Twitter account.

The change in work hours for the public sector has only been announced thus far. As soon as we get an update on the work timings for the private sector, we will update this article, so bookmark it.

We’re not sure yet of the exact dates of Ramadan, as this is dependent on the moon sighting.

What is Ramadan?