Art with meaning…

A new mural has just been revealed today on March 18 at popular Kite Beach. And it’s not just a piece of art to add a spot of colour to the popular beach, there’s a great meaning behind it.

The mural is created by two well-known Dubai street artists, Abdulla Latifi and Maddy Butcher in partnership with the American shoe company, Converse.

The mural is a part of a campaign that is held across the world in over 30 countries titled the Converse All Star Murals project. It was first launched in August 2019.

Now, this campaign isn’t just about creating pretty murals. It is a ‘platform’ that Converse uses to celebrate inclusivity and highlights the importance of local creatives.

About the mural

The mural depicts the Dubai skyline and was conceived by Abdulla or AL as he is more commonly known. AL is an artist of determination from the Emirates who designed the monochromatic cityscape using his trademark marker pens, illustrating the iconic UAE buildings entirely from memory. Wow…

This monochromatic cityscape is just the first layer. It was expanded on by Dubai-based street artist Maddy who collaborated with AL to transform his original piece for the Converse All Star Murals project.

Maddy added in the colour to the piece showing the diversity of Dubai (and the UAE) depicting different nationalities and ethnicities.

‘A lot of my paintings feature what I call ‘fluid positivity’, which fits the theme of Converse All Star Murals. With vivid patterns and bold lines, the pieces do not fade into the background. I think that vibrancy is a good reflection of the city and the amazing creative talent we have. As we collaborate more and reach across cultural divides, we can unlock even more creativity across Dubai,’ explained Maddy.

The mural will only be up for three months, so go see it soon. You can find it near the main cluster of food trucks.

Images: Supplied