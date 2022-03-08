Talk about a one-of-a-kind exhibition…

The helipad of Burj Al Arab will soon be home to an exclusive art exhibition put together by a partnership between global artist Sacha Jafri and art visionary Marcus Schaefer.

The sky-high art exhibition will take place for just five days this month from March 23 to 27 and is guaranteed to be the talk of the art world.

Schaefer (above left) and Jafri (above right) are launching the unique exhibition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Now, we know you must be wondering ‘But, how are they going to hang the paintings?’. Well, an ‘art maze’ will be custom-built designed by Schaefer for the five-day exhibition. The labyrinth gallery will measure 12 metres by 12 metres and will exhibit 30 oil and acrylic original masterpieces by Jafri depicting 30 World Heritage Sites.

Some of the heritage sites featured include the Acropolis (Greece), Land of Olives and Vine (Palestine), Taj Mahal (India), Hegra’s Archaeological site (Saudi Arabia), UAE’s very own Al Ain Cultural Site and many more.

The exhibition is exclusive and by invite only and will be seen only by global celebrities, entrepreneurs, art lovers and collectors. However, the whole world will be able to interactively engage and will be able to learn about the history and anthropology of each World Heritage Site through the implementation of highly developed VR and AR experiences during The Art Maze World Tour.

After the launch in Dubai, The Art Maze will travel across several continents for two years until 2023. Its final show will be in the UAE’s capital – Abu Dhabi. We will of course let you know when it returns home.

This new exhibition is part of Jafri’s journey towards a new vision of hope for Planet Earth entitled ‘We Rise Together’. In February, the Dubai based artist unveiled the first artwork which will be sent to the moon. The artwork (pictured above) is titled ‘We Rise Together with the Light of the Moon’.

Last year, Jafri was also awarded a Guinness World Record for ‘The Journey of Humanity’ – a work of art that scales 17,176.6 square feet. It sold for a record-breaking Dhs227,757,000. All the money was donated to charity.

Artist and philanthropist, Sacha Jafri commented, ‘In a world where the metaverse is becoming more of a reality, and where online and physical living is fully integrated, this project is about reconnecting Humanity to the beauty that surrounds us, within our natural world, by re-establishing links with our heritage and cultural history. The launch of the ‘The Art Maze’ on the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah Helipad will truly be a first-of-its-kind-concept where art meets architecture and technology, and we can’t wait to share it with the rest of the world.’

Marcus Schaefer, Art Visionary, comments, ‘Just like real life, the visitors of our Art Maze will have the opportunity to choose which path to take. The end point hence becomes the starting point; an eternal cycle in which the journey is the destination. We get to reflect on the unique beauty that surrounds us – without losing sight of the big picture.’

For more information on the exhibition, the tour and more, visit theartmaze.com

Images: Supplied