Where: DIFC Gate

When: March 3 to June 20

DIFC is about to transform into an open-air art gallery with the launch of a first-of-its-kind exhibition, the DIFC Sculpture Park. There will be over 62 artworks, sculptures and paintings located both indoors and outdoors for visitors to check out. There will be 50 sculptures, to help mark UAE’s Year of the 50th, and might we add, they are pretty Instagrammable. Works are by well-renowned international artists from different backgrounds and nationalities all coming together in harmony to communicate through art.

DIFC Gate Building, DIFC, Dubai, from March 3 to June 20, free, difc.ae

Generscope

Where: ICD Brookfield Place

When: March 3 to April 3

This exhibition by Jason Seife showcases the artist’s longstanding interest in traditional textiles and embroideries of the MENA region with cutting-edge technological tools of the digital art space. Seife has collaborated with developer Andrew Cassetti to create a JavaScript application whose algorithmic code transforms 11 hand-drawn images into infinite new iterations. Seife will host a program of talks and workshops, as well as hands-on screen-printing workshops, all free and open to the public.

ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, March 3 to April 3, icdbrookfieldplace.com

An Imaginary Portrait of Palestine

Where: House 10, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

When: March 4 to 9

An Imaginary Portrait of Palestine is an installation and video-based exhibition that explores the universal feeling of ‘loss of land’. The artists, CharLes and Nujoom Al Ghanem, have researched, developed and filmed a series of zoom and in-person interviews with Palestinians. The project intends to explore memory, perception and trauma through a visual representation of the complex emotions and stories shared by the interviewees.

House 10, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai, March 4 to 9, free, tashkeel.org

Odyssey

Where: Mestaria Gallery

When: March 5 to 27

Check out a new, exclusive and unseen collection by Dubai-based artist Mike Arnold. Mike paints monochromatic scenes inspired by a deep connection to the UAE’s richness – its history, people, and dramatic natural environment. It is painted with a palette knife and is extremely striking. Desert landscapes and caravans, coastal life above and below the blue gulf waters, and life portraits of the wizened and weathered adventurer fill this exhibition.

Mestaria Gallery Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, March 5 to 27, 10am – 7pm, mestaria.art



This Is Not What It Seems

Where: Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery

When: March 7 to April 23

Zidoun-Bossuyt is a new contemporary art gallery opening on Jumeirah Beach next to Jumeirah Beach Hotel this March. Inside, you will find some of the most influential Afro-American artists from Paris and Luxembourg showcasing their work.

796 Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, March 7 to April 23, Tel: (0)4 892 3115, @zidounbossuytgallery

Flight into Innovation

Where: Dubai Festival City Mall

When: Until May 28

Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls and DC Aviation Al-Futtaim in partnership with Dubai Culture has opened a gallery featuring the winners of the Festival of Arts competition. Over 800 entries were received and 34 were selected to be displayed at an art gallery in the mall. The exhibition is free to visit and you can find the gallery next to the Sugar Factory on the first floor.

Dubai Festival City Mall, 1st floor, next to Sugar Factory, Dubai, until May 28, @dubaifestivalcitymall

Les Françaises collection at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

When: Until March 11

If you’re heading to this popular hotel in The Greens, slot in some additional time to check out some art by Project Art – a free platform for Dubai artists to exhibit their work. For three days after International Women’s Day (March 8), Dubai-based French artist Leiana will be showcasing a selection of female-inspired artwork from her Les Françaises collection.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, until March 11, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @art_by_leiana , @zabeelhousethegreens

Movement by Antonio Signorini

Where: Oblong Gallery

When: Until March 31

Italian artist Antonio Signorini’s nine-year artistic practice has taken him on a quest to understand ancient cave art where he translates the archetypal human journey into dynamic three-dimensional sculptures. His solo exhibition at Oblong Contemporary will mark the first-time figures from ‘The Warriors’ and ‘The Dancers’ series is in one space bringing a perfect balance of masculine and feminine energy.

Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary

El Anatsui: Shard Song

Where: Efiɛ Gallery

When: March 8 to May 31

Efiɛ Gallery will launch their new permanent Dubai gallery space in the Al Quoz Creative Zone on March 8, with a solo exhibition, titled Shard Song by renowned contemporary artist, El Anatsui. The exhibition presents a series of new wooden sculptures complemented by a range of signature bottle cap works.

Efiɛ Gallery, 2 Al Khayat Art Avenue, First Al Khail Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, open Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, efiegallery.com

Color | Garden

Where: Lawrie Shabibi

When: March 8 to May 7

Artist Hamra Abbas from Kuwait presents a set of conceptual prints alongside new marble inlay works that extend her investigation of colour theory, geometry and the garden motif in architecture.

Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 21, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi

Images: Supplied/Instagram