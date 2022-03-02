15 art events and exhibitions in Dubai to check out in March
No matter what type of art you fancy, there are plenty of art exhibitions in Dubai this month to visit…
March equals Art Season which means there will plenty of art exhibitions in Dubai to check out. Below we have listed the top 15 art exhibitions in Dubai to add to your calendar this March.
Here are 15 art exhibitions in Dubai to check out this March
Art events in Dubai
Art Dubai
Where: Madinat Jumeirah
When: March 11 to 13
Now in its 15th edition, Art Dubai is an event that seeks to further reinforce Dubai’s emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a major contributor to conversations about contemporary art. At the event, you can expect plenty of art in all shapes and forms. There will be over 100 exhibitors from 44 countries, including more than 30 first-time exhibitors and additionally, there will be newly commissioned site-specific works by internationally renowned artists, group exhibitions, interactive exhibits and much more.
Art Dubai, Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, from March 11 to 13, timings vary. Tel:(0)4 563 1400. @artdubai
Sikka Art and Design Festival
Where: Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
When: March 15 to 24
Sikka Art Festival, now called Sikka Art and Design Festival is returning this year for its 10th edition at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. To celebrate the milestone, visitors will be able to see art that portrays the festival’s journey over the past decade. The historical neighbourhood will see the alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood transformed into an open art museum where you can see works of art from award-winning artists, art installations, murals and much more. You can even watch a movie under the stars, take part in workshops, and listen to live music. To stay up to date with the event, follow @sikkaplatform
Sikka Art and Design Festival, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai, March 15 to 24, @sikkaplatform
World Art Dubai
Where: Hall 1 to 3, Dubai World Trade Centre
When: March 16 to 19
World Art Dubai is a great art event to visit and soak in some art. But what’s even better is that you can purchase and walk home with a piece you fall in love with. It is the largest retail art show in the region where you can discover over 4,000 works spanning paintings, prints, sculptures, street and digital art and much more from over 300 acclaimed and emerging artists from around the world. Art pieces start as low as 100USD (approximately Dhs367). The art fair will also be hosting a number of live talks, awards, art performances and even workshops. Visitors will also be able to delve deeper into the world of NFTs. For a full program of events at World Art Dubai, visit this link here and tickets, which cost Dhs10 can be purchased here.
World Art Dubai, Hall 1 to 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, from March 16 to 19, Wed to Fri 1pm to 9pm, Sat 1pm to 8pm. worldartdubai.com
Art exhibitions in Dubai
Human Obsessions
Where: Al Fahidi Historical District
When: Until March 31
The Majlis Gallery is housing a brand new collection of works by artist Ibrahim Al Hamid featuring his never-before-seen artwork. They will also be available to purchase. According to the artists, ‘Faces are the mirrors of our souls and by reading faces we read our happiness, fears, ambitions, and obsession’. This is why faces are dominant in this exhibition, dominating the canvas making the emotions visible to the viewer.
Majlis Gallery, Al Fahidi Historical District, Dubai, open Mon to Sat 10am to 6pm, until March 31, Tel: (0)4 353 6233, @majlisgallery
Foundry, Downtown Dubai
Where: Foundry, Downtown Dubai
When: Until April 30
Foundry in Downtown Dubai has a number of new exhibitions to check out. Check out an experimental exhibition by Mohammed Al Qassab which spans his four-decade career around the movement and dynamics of lines, explore Louis Carreon Solo Show on Byzantine narratives, be amazed at the calligraphy world at Kalimat Art Gallery and much more. You can also meet Babolex, the NFT Project by Vincent Faudemer.
Foundry, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, until April 30, Tel: (0)4 367 3696. @foundrydowntown
A Harmony of Different Voices
Where: DIFC Gate
When: March 3 to June 20
DIFC is about to transform into an open-air art gallery with the launch of a first-of-its-kind exhibition, the DIFC Sculpture Park. There will be over 62 artworks, sculptures and paintings located both indoors and outdoors for visitors to check out. There will be 50 sculptures, to help mark UAE’s Year of the 50th, and might we add, they are pretty Instagrammable. Works are by well-renowned international artists from different backgrounds and nationalities all coming together in harmony to communicate through art.
DIFC Gate Building, DIFC, Dubai, from March 3 to June 20, free, difc.ae
Generscope
Where: ICD Brookfield Place
When: March 3 to April 3
This exhibition by Jason Seife showcases the artist’s longstanding interest in traditional textiles and embroideries of the MENA region with cutting-edge technological tools of the digital art space. Seife has collaborated with developer Andrew Cassetti to create a JavaScript application whose algorithmic code transforms 11 hand-drawn images into infinite new iterations. Seife will host a program of talks and workshops, as well as hands-on screen-printing workshops, all free and open to the public.
ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, March 3 to April 3, icdbrookfieldplace.com
An Imaginary Portrait of Palestine
Where: House 10, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
When: March 4 to 9
An Imaginary Portrait of Palestine is an installation and video-based exhibition that explores the universal feeling of ‘loss of land’. The artists, CharLes and Nujoom Al Ghanem, have researched, developed and filmed a series of zoom and in-person interviews with Palestinians. The project intends to explore memory, perception and trauma through a visual representation of the complex emotions and stories shared by the interviewees.
House 10, Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, Dubai, March 4 to 9, free, tashkeel.org
Odyssey
Where: Mestaria Gallery
When: March 5 to 27
Check out a new, exclusive and unseen collection by Dubai-based artist Mike Arnold. Mike paints monochromatic scenes inspired by a deep connection to the UAE’s richness – its history, people, and dramatic natural environment. It is painted with a palette knife and is extremely striking. Desert landscapes and caravans, coastal life above and below the blue gulf waters, and life portraits of the wizened and weathered adventurer fill this exhibition.
Mestaria Gallery Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, March 5 to 27, 10am – 7pm, mestaria.art
This Is Not What It Seems
Where: Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery
When: March 7 to April 23
Zidoun-Bossuyt is a new contemporary art gallery opening on Jumeirah Beach next to Jumeirah Beach Hotel this March. Inside, you will find some of the most influential Afro-American artists from Paris and Luxembourg showcasing their work.
796 Jumeirah Street, Umm Suqueim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai, March 7 to April 23, Tel: (0)4 892 3115, @zidounbossuytgallery
Flight into Innovation
Where: Dubai Festival City Mall
When: Until May 28
Dubai Festival City Mall, part of Al-Futtaim Malls and DC Aviation Al-Futtaim in partnership with Dubai Culture has opened a gallery featuring the winners of the Festival of Arts competition. Over 800 entries were received and 34 were selected to be displayed at an art gallery in the mall. The exhibition is free to visit and you can find the gallery next to the Sugar Factory on the first floor.
Dubai Festival City Mall, 1st floor, next to Sugar Factory, Dubai, until May 28, @dubaifestivalcitymall
Les Françaises collection at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
Where: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens
When: Until March 11
If you’re heading to this popular hotel in The Greens, slot in some additional time to check out some art by Project Art – a free platform for Dubai artists to exhibit their work. For three days after International Women’s Day (March 8), Dubai-based French artist Leiana will be showcasing a selection of female-inspired artwork from her Les Françaises collection.
Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, until March 11, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @art_by_leiana , @zabeelhousethegreens
Movement by Antonio Signorini
Where: Oblong Gallery
When: Until March 31
Italian artist Antonio Signorini’s nine-year artistic practice has taken him on a quest to understand ancient cave art where he translates the archetypal human journey into dynamic three-dimensional sculptures. His solo exhibition at Oblong Contemporary will mark the first-time figures from ‘The Warriors’ and ‘The Dancers’ series is in one space bringing a perfect balance of masculine and feminine energy.
Oblong Contemporary Art Gallery, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 232 2071. @oblongcontemporary
El Anatsui: Shard Song
Where: Efiɛ Gallery
When: March 8 to May 31
Efiɛ Gallery will launch their new permanent Dubai gallery space in the Al Quoz Creative Zone on March 8, with a solo exhibition, titled Shard Song by renowned contemporary artist, El Anatsui. The exhibition presents a series of new wooden sculptures complemented by a range of signature bottle cap works.
Efiɛ Gallery, 2 Al Khayat Art Avenue, First Al Khail Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, open Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, efiegallery.com
Color | Garden
Where: Lawrie Shabibi
When: March 8 to May 7
Artist Hamra Abbas from Kuwait presents a set of conceptual prints alongside new marble inlay works that extend her investigation of colour theory, geometry and the garden motif in architecture.
Lawrie Shabibi, Alserkal Avenue, Unit 21, Al Quoz, Dubai. Tel (0)4 346 9906. @lawrieshabibi
