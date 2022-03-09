14 places to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Dubai

Celebrate in style…

Looking for places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai? The big green day is coming up on Thursday, March 17, and if you’re in the mood for a bit of Irish ‘craic’ there are plenty of places in the city to celebrate.

Here are 14 places where you can celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai

71 Sports Bar

This sporting hideaway is offering a happy hour from 12pm to 8pm and a delicious meal deal for St Patrick’s Day in Dubai. You can enjoy your beef pie with a pint of Irish stout for Dhs125 with views of the golf course. For an all-day affair, enjoy happy hour from 12pm to 8pm with special deals on drinks and food. Prefer gin-based cocktails? Prices start from Dhs39. Enjoy a game of pool, or catch a game on the screen at the fun space.

71 Sports Bar, Trump International Golf Club Dubai, Damac Hills, Dubai, March 17, Tel: (0)4 245 3988. @71sportsbar

Black Tap

Black Tap has created an exclusive Burger and CrazyShake to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dubai. The Reuben burger with Angus beef, corned beef, swiss cheese, pickles and sauce will cost you Dhs70 and will be available across outlets in UAE from March 12 to 19. Their CrazyShake is emerald green and white with mini marshmallows, green icing, a rice crispy bar, gold chocolate coin and more. This indulgent treat will cost you Dhs62 and is available at all outlets from March 12 to 19.

@BlackTapDubai

Cavendish Restaurant

Sit down to a traditional Irish buffet carvery roast accompanied by all the mouthwatering trimmings at Cavendish Restaurant at voco Bonnington. If you’re at the restaurant at 4pm, head to the lobby to see a spot of top tapping display of Irish culture.

Voco Bonnington, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 356 0000. ihg.com

The Cheeky Camel

One of Dubai’s newest spots, The Cheeky Camel is offering a delicious Irish coffee for free for all guests dining from 5pm onwards. Score!

The Cheeky Camel, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Sun to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri & Sat 3pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 356 0574. @thecheekycameldxb

Fibber Macgee’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fibber Magees DXB (@fibbermageesdxb)

This old Irish pub in Dubai is celebrating St Patrick’s week with a world-class lineup. On March 13, 17 and 20 Paddyman will be performing while Trad Session takes to the stage on March 16 and Sandstorm on March 18. Best news? It’s free entry. Timings mentioned in post above.

Fibber Magee’s, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 332 2400. fibbersdubai.com

Irish Village

At everyone’s favourite Irish Village there’s plenty of fun waiting for the whole family on March 19. Expect live music provided by two bands (a local band and one flown in from Ireland), Irish dancers, and a bouncy castle and petting zoo for the little ones.

Irish Village, Garhoud, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 282 4750, theirishvillage.com

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

On March 17, the banks of the Souk Madinat Jumeirah turn green with live music from 7pm. There’s an extended happy hour including pints of the black stuff, some Guinness and some refreshing apple beverages for a special price all day long. Anyone wearing green on the day will be entered into a draw to win a brunch for four people.

Mezzanine Bar and Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

McGettigan’s JLT

At Mcgettigan’s JLT, arrive early on March 17 and enjoy three drinks for Dhs100. There’s live music and entertainment from 3pm. On March 18 and 20, enjoy breakfast and three pints for Dhs149 from 10am to 12pm.

McGettigan’s, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, JLT, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 356 0470. mcgettigans.com McGettigan’s JBR McGettigan’s JBR has prepared an ultimate four days-long bash from March 17 to 20, celebrating St Patrick’s and everything Irish. The long weekend here will include a myriad of musical treats, live entertainment and great deals. On March 17, there’s happy hour from 4pm to 7pm with live coverage of Cheltenham races, followed by music by three-piece Irish band Tone Deaf. Pair your night with the a la carte menu. On the weekend, tuck into an Irish breakfast with a pint for Dhs70 and enjoy live music from 12pm. McGettigan’s JBR, The Walk, Lobby Level, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 318 2580. mcgettigans.com/hilton-jbr

McGettigan’s Trade Centre

At Mcgettigan’s Trade Centre on March 18 and 20, enjoy breakfast from 10am to 12pm for Dhs149. It includes three pints and a breakfast dish. Stay on and enjoy live music and entertainment.

McGettigan’s Trade Centre, next to Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (800) 6247. mcgettigans.com/dwtc-dubai

McGettigan’s City Walk

Brunch is available at three venues: McGettigan’s JLT, Madinat, Trade Centre, and City Walk but the real treat is post-brunch where you can enjoy the St. Patrick‘s Day Music Festival. It takes place at the new venue at City Walk but if you’re at the other two venues, there will be buses to take you to the venue to enjoy the music from The Coronas, Hermitage Green, True Tides, Mundy, and Paddy Casey followed by the after-party with DJ Fergal Darcy.

McGettigan’s City Walk, City Walk, The Square – Dubai, Tel: (0)4 385 2400. homebymcgettigans.com

The Dubliner’s

Located in Le Meridien Dubai, The Dubliner’s is one of Dubai’s long-standing traditional Irish pubs and is celebrating St. Patrick’s day with an Irish night brunch on March 17. It takes place from 7pm to 11pm and costs Dhs250 for food and four pints and Dhs399 for food and select beverages. There will be live music and if you wear green, you’ll be entitled to 35 per cent off your total bill. Continuing the celebrations throughout the month, there’s live Irish music on March 13, 17 and 20 and every Sunday, you can enjoy a roast buffet with prices starting from Dhs175.

The Dubliners, Airport Road, Garhoud, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 2508. thedubliners-dubai.com

Village Bistro

You might also like Where to watch the Six Nations rugby in Dubai with the best deals

At the First Collection at JVC, get a two Guinness or a Guinness and a pie for just Dhs55 per person. The offer runs on March 17 from noon to 11pm.

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, JVC, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 275 6666. thefirstcollection.ae

The Void

The Void is celebrating with all things Irish on March 17. Expect green cocktails, Irish music and Irish dishes on the menu. Come dress in your Irish best and you can win Dhs1,200 in prizes. Bring the younglings and they can have fun with the scavenger hunt.

The Void, Studio One Hotel, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 581 6877. studioonehotel.com

Images: Supplied/Social