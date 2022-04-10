Make the most of the weekend with impressive iftars and cool yoga classes…

It’s time to get into the festival spirit. Whether you’re cracking open an Easter egg, digging into an iftar or celebrating Thai New Year, there are so many terrific things to do in Dubai. Get ready to alert the WhatsApp group, as here are the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday April 15

Celebrate Thai New Year at Charm Thai







We don’t really need an excuse to eat Thai food, but as Songkran (Thai New Year) takes place – from Wednesday April 13 to Friday April 15 – it certainly helps. Charm Thai in Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina has gone into full celebratory mode with its special Songkran menu. The dishes start from Dhs40 and range from satay goong (shrimps cooked over charcoals and served in satay sauce) to steamed chicken sago (a street food snack).

Charm Thai, Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, Al Yahoom Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, 6pm onwards, until April 20, Tel: (0) 54 997 8598. charmthaidxb.com

Feel the stretch with yoga by the pool

Make the most of the weather before it gets to unbearable degrees Celsius and book yourself into this class yoga by the pool class. RAISE at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse launched the sessions, which aim to get you feeling full stretched and open for the day ahead. The sessions include a post-yoga detox juice, too.

The Pool, Jumeriah Islands Clubhouse, Dubai, Dhs120, 7am to 8am, every Fri. Tel: (0)45 833 124. jumeirahislandsclubhouse.com

Marvel at the Burj Khalifa’s new light show



One for the gram: If you haven’t visited this Dubai icon yet, here’s the umpteenth reason to be wowed by the world’s tallest building. Be dazzled by the new light show, which includes a whopping 1,200,000 lights along the 830 metre building.

Burj Khalifa, 1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, daily 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 888 8888. burjkhalifa.ae/en .

Saturday 16 April

Check out a brand new beach club

Palm West Beach is the stuff that beach lover’s dreams are made of. The Club is the latest development on this beautiful beach, and it will house nine new concepts. It’s so new that the first venue – SĀN Beach – opened on April 14, and it already looks like it’s worth checking out. The African-inspired beach club has white sand beaches, an infinity pool and chic sun loungers.

SĀN Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday 9am to midnight, Friday to Sunday 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

Enjoy a family day out at Global Village

Time is running out for you to visit the oh-so kitsch Global Village before it closes for the summer. Ramadan Wonders at Majilis of the World is currently underway and runs until May 7. Once the canon blasts, marking the sunset, the outdoor majlis (don’t worry, it’s air conditioned) hosts iftars, suhoors and games. It costs Dhs150 per person for two hours or Dhs200 for the whole evening.

Global Village, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Exit 37, E311, Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am to May 7, from Dhs15. Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.ae

Seize the last winter weather with an Easter celebration

When budget isn’t an issue or it’s time to treat yourself, book yourself a table award-winning Traiteur brunch. Grab a table on the outdoor terrace, which has waterfront views, and then make your way through the exciting Easter brunch. Sit back and enjoy the live music while you eat your way through fresh food, from seafood to cheese platters.

Traiteur Brunch, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Creek Club Street, Port Saeed, Dubai, Apr 16, from Dhs495 per person. Tel: (0)4 602 1234, hyattrestaurants.com

Visit a Ramadan night market

The Ripe Market wants families to enjoy their time shopping which is why they are shifting their popular event to 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday, which means you’ll be able to explore under the stars. You can also savour delicious cuisines from food trucks besides shopping for tastefully curated collections from the local artisans, makers and merchants. There’s also an art and crafts station plus henna and temporary tattoo artist.

Ripe at Night, Academy Park, Dubai, Sat and Sun 3pm to 10pm, @ripemarket

Sunday 17 April

Dig into a vegan roast at The Irish Village

Vegans rejoice! The Dubai institution that is The Irish Village has stepped up its non-meat offerings. The vegan roast has been added to the menu and is served with vegetables, mash, roast potatoes and gravy (Dhs 75). Plus, you can add three soft drinks for Dhs99. And, this Sunday there’ll be live music from Mikey Ross from 9pm to midnight. This all sounds like music to our ears.

The Irish Village, locations including Al Garhoud, 31 A Street, Dubai, Sun to Thu 11am to 1am, Fri to Sat 11am to 2am. Tel: 04 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Mark the full moon with a yoga session

While we don’t normally suggest two yoga classes in one week, this special session needs to be in your orbit. Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, which is located in Hilton Dubai The Walk, is running a rooftop class where you’ll see a full moon in all its beauty. You’ll begin with a one-hour hatha yoga session, which is followed by a 30-minute meditation ritual. Not sure about the benefits? The yoga instructor, Barbara de Podesta Rengo, says: “During the full moon, meditation and yoga help you connect with your deeper self to let go what no longer serves you and bring your wishes into reality.”

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining, 35th floor, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR, Dubai. 8pm to 10pm, April 17. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @pureskylounge

Try Yava’s take on an iftar

Let’s be honest: there are so many excellent iftars in Dubai, it can get a bit overwhelming when it comes to choosing the iftar for you. If you’re after something a little bit different, we recommend checking out Yava’s iftar menu. The Mediterranean restaurant has switched things up with its set iftar menu. Starters range from soup to hummus, and main courses range from lamb shank to chicken meatball urzo. While the evening culminates with decadent desserts, which include pistachio eclairs and baklava – Yava style, of course.

Al Wasel 51, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, 8am to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 8am to 12.30am Sat to Sun. Tel: (0)4 548 5733. @yavadubai

Images: Instagram/Provided