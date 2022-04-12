Book into the luxe spot from Thursday April 14…

A luxurious new beach club, called SĀN Beach is about to open its doors on Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach this Thursday April 14, and it’s absolutely stunning. What’s On has had an exclusive sneak peek of the space, so you can trust us when we say – it is beautiful. SĀN is part of The Club; a premium project by Nakheel which will be home to nine beach clubs, including Playa Dubai and Eva Beach House.

The retreat-style space is inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Split into pristine beach (made with premium white sand), a large infinity pool lined with chic sun loungers, an outdoor seating area with submerged pool bar and an indoor restaurant with huge open kitchen, SĀN offers something for everyone.

Open for breakfast and serving until late, SĀN is the ultimate day-to-night destination with resident DJs and a live band on weekends. The large restaurant offers a range of seating options from intimate booths to large group areas, as well as a vast marble bar with stools for prime views of the space.

Art and sculpture is used throughout to communicate the SĀN story, and elements of earth, wind, fire and water are carried through the design causing intrigue from every angle. Semi-circular window doors offer a view to the beach in front, as well as Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina views.

There are a variety of beach packages available, starting with sofa seating which is priced at Dhs200 per person on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends (minimum spend). For the sun loungers there’s a bed fee of Dhs200 on weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends.

The cabanas are luxury beds decorated with floating veils, located by the pool or beach and are priced at Dhs1,000 per couple. Alternatively, you can go all out with a Beach Villa, complete with a small kitchenette and elevated decking – these have a minimum spend of Dhs8,000 on weekdays and Dhs10,000 on weekends (up to six guests).

SĀN Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Monday to Thursday 9am to midnight, Friday to Sunday 9am to 1am (opens April 14). Tel: (0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com @sanbeach.dubai

Images: Provided