6 excellent night markets in Dubai to check out this month

Summer is just around the corner which means you need to start visiting markets at night in Dubai when the weather is (at the moment) cooler. Thankfully, there are quite a few to visit and since we are also in the Holy Month, a lot of the night markets listed below will be centred around Ramadan showcasing food, clothes, trinkets, entertainment and much more.

For those of you who can’t take the heat, we’ve listed a few indoor markets you can head to.

Here are 6 night markets to visit in Dubai

Outdoor

Ripe Market at Academy Park

Ripe Market want families to enjoy their time shopping which is why they are shifting their popular event to the evenings from 3pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday until May 29. There will be delicious cuisines from food trucks besides shopping for tastefully curated collections from the local artisans, makers and merchants. There’s also an art and crafts station plus a henna and temporary tattoo artist.

Ripe at Night, Academy Park, Dubai, 3pm to 10pm every Sat and Sun until May 29, @ripemarket

Ripe by the Bay

If you live in or close to Old Dubai and want something closer to home, visit Ripe by the Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. There’s alfresco dining, live entertainment and family activities running from 4pm until 10pm until May. Shoppers can pick from fashion, jewellery, arts, homeware items and more.

Ripe by the Bay, Dubai Festival City, daily 4pm to 10pm until May 2022, free. dubaifestivalcitymall.com Al Seef Night Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Seef Dubai (@alseefdubai) Beautiful heritage spot Al Seef has a Ramadan Night Market running until May 5 from sunset to midnight. There’s plenty to shop for including Ramadan lanterns, home decor, sweets and more. Art fans will love the outdoor gallery showcasing selected pieces specifically endorsed by Dubai Culture. There will be contemporary art installations, live shows and activities, too. Al Seef, Dubai Creek, Dubai, daily until May 5 sunset to 12am, alseef.ae Souk Al Marfa Souk Al Marfa, the waterfront souk and marketplace at Deira Islands has a Ramadan night market from April 30 from 8pm to 2am. The night market boasts kiosks that sell a range of Ramadan-related products such as oud perfumes, Jalabiyas, dates and more. There’s roaming entertainment in the outdoor area including Egyptian folklore, Arabic dances, musical performances and a space for kids to play. Indoors, there’s face painting, arts and crafts and more. Souk Al Marfa, Deira Island, Deira, Dubai, 8pm to 2am until April 30. Tel: (800) 6254335 @soukalmarfa Indoor Emirati Heritage village Dubai Festival City Mall also has an indoor market this Ramadan highlighting UAE traditions. It takes place in a townlet-style venue inspired by the culture of the UAE. Inside, the family can enjoy treats showcasing the UAE heritage such as storytelling, calligraphy workshops and more activities. It will open during mall operating hours until May 8.

Dubai Festival City Mall, May 8 2022, free. Tel: (800) 332. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Zeman Awwal

If you’re heading to Mall of the Emirates, take a detour and explore the local Emirati heritage at Zeman Awwal. The market has activities, workshops, entertainment, food and locally produced items for you to try. It takes place until May 5 from 12pm to 12am.

Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (800) 663 6255. malloftheemirates.com

