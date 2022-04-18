From traditional buffet spreads to special set menus, here’s where you can get a taste of this unique Ramadan experience in Dubai…

During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word literally means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

Even if you’re not fasting, anyone is welcome to come along and experience iftar. In fact, it’s a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the holy month. As for the food? Well, this is Dubai, so expect heaving tables, lavish decorations, and dishes from every corner of the globe.

Here is our round-up of iftars you can try in Dubai this Ramadan.

11 Woodfire

Nestled in a charming villa on Jumeriah Beach Road, 11 Woodfire has taken the city by storm since opening its doors in January. Head here after 7pm during Ramadan for a special set menu featuring Emirati Kholas dates, a refreshing green salad with a pomegranate molasses dressing and a welcome drink of cold tamarind juice with agave, to break fast. Moving on, enjoy a slow fire roasted lamb rump, served with rice cooked in a rich lamb broth and perfectly balanced with a fresh pineapple pachri. Guests can then enjoy flourless dark chocolate cake, served with Kholas dates and milk ice cream.

11 Woodfire, Beach Road, from 7pm, Dhs220 for two. Tel:(0)4 491 9000. @11woodfire

Address Boulevard

Live instrumental music and a view of Burj Khalifa sets the mood for iftar with modern Arabic cuisine served family-style dining at the Restaurant in Address Boulevard.

Address Boulevard, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 423 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Dubai Marina

Be transported to a beautiful Moroccan market inside Address Dubai Marina’s Constellation Ballroom where a variety of cooking stations will serve iftar.

Address Dubai Marina, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 423 8888. addresshotels.com

Address Sky View

An array of Middle Eastern and international dishes, including appetisers, mezze, delicacies from a variety of cooking stations, desserts, and sweets, along with Ramadan juices. With pretty views of Burj Khalifa, The Restaurant will be beautifully decorated with a crescent moon and star, stunning centre pieces, fairy lights, and more. Unique seating options are also available in The Glass Garden.

Address Sky View, from sunset, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 873 8888. DineAtSkyView@addresshotels.com

Akira Back (takeaway only)

For those who wish to dine at home, Akira Back is offering an elevated sushi takeaway menu for Ramadan. Starting from Dhs799, diners can choose from three premium options, including a 52-piece cooked set, featuring sushi options such as California roll, spider roll, baked crab roll and shrimp tempura roll; a 52-piece classic set featuring an array of sashimi and nigiri bites, accompanied with vibrant California and ‘Cow Wow’ rolls for Dhs999; or go all out with the luxury set, an impressive 46-piece sushi set made up of caviar, baked crab rolls, and the freshest sashimi and nigiri for Dhs1,599.

W Dubai – The Palm. All orders must be made 24 hours in advance via WhatsApp: (058) 971 6567. Orders available daily, from 2pm to 10pm. wdubaithepalm.com

Al Hallab

Popular Lebanese restaurant chain Al Hallab hosts an iftar set menu at its Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates restaurants, featuring soup, dates, mezze, pastries, barbecue meats, desserts and coffee both for Dhs140 and Dhs95 for children. Over in Garhoud, the set menu costs Dhs140 and Dhs95 for children. Elsewhere, you’ll find takeaway iftar deals for one priced at Dhs85, two people for Dhs169 or four people for Dhs299.

alhallabrestaurant.com

Al Nafoorah

Chef Ali Faoud is cooking up a Lebanese iftar at Al Nafoorah, with live cooking stations and a delicious set menu. Expect Lebanese influences infused throughout the experience, from the décor to the dishes.

Al Nafoorah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, daily sunset to 8pm, Dhs285 per person. jumeirah.com

Anise

InterContinental Dubai Festival City’s lavish iftar at Anise, which is well-known and a favourite in Dubai, will feature the finest selection of authentic Arabian delicacies from Levantine and North Africa as well as international favourites with weekly culinary highlights. Eight interactive live cooking stations are offering Thai, Indian, Japanese, and Arabic cuisine cooked à la minute with locally sourced ingredients. Iftar at Anise can be enjoyed on the outdoor terrace with views across the Dubai Creek and the iconic Imagine show.

InterContinental Dubai Festival City, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs275. Dhs125 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 701 1127/28. @anisedubai

Antika

Expect nourishing soup choices (including lentil, mushroom, pumpkin and vegetable), a selection of salads and mezze such as soujouk, hummus, and batata harra, and mains featuring grilled chicken, lamb cutlets and octopus all served in generous ‘Antika-style’ potions. Suhoor meanwhile is served a la carte until dawn. Both iftar (Dhs250 from sunset to 10pm) and suhoor (a la carte from midnight to dawn) are served on the expansive terrace as a master oud player performs.

Al Fattan Currency House, Podium Level. Tel: 050 735 9177. reservations@antikabar.com

Armani/Pavilion

Break your fast in good company with a contemporary-meets-traditional iftar or suhoor buffet experience at Armani/Pavilion on the terrace nestled within the hotel’s gardens. Expect signature Armani hospitality and award-winning dining, with a focus on locally sourced flavours and fantastic views of The Dubai Fountain.

Armani Hotel Dubai, from sunset. Tel: (04) 888 3666, Dhs295. restaurants.reservations@armanihotels.com

Asil

Iftar at this popular Middle Eastern restaurant in Rixos Premium JBR features a five-course set menu, including soup, hot and cold mezze and salads, one main course and dessert. It’s back to the a la carte menu for suhour, meanwhile, with a live acoustic band performing most nights (excl Thursdays).

Rixos Premium JBR, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs230. Tel:(0)4 520 0055. @asildubai

Atlantis, The Palm

The Palm resort goes all out for Ramadan with its hugely popular Asateer tent serving both iftar and suhoor, with the addition of buffet theme nights this year, including Moroccan, Lebanese, Persian, and Emirati cuisine. Breathing new life into the stunning marquee for the highly anticipated Iftar and Suhour buffet, Asateer Tent features a variety of seating arrangements for guests, including a Royal Majlis, four VIP Majlis areas, two family Majlises, as well as booth seating and more than 100 dining tables.

Atlantis, The Palm, from sunset, Mon to Thur Dhs240, Fri and Sat Dhs260. Tel: (0)4 4262626. atlantisthepalm.com

Bab Al Shams

Featuring an extensive dinner with 10 live cooking stations serving Arabic cuisine, seafood, poultry, and vegetarian dishes, Al Hadheerah – one of the city’s most popular outdoor majlis iftar offerings – also serves the signature dish, lamb ouzi. The evening comes alive with traditional music, cuisine, and entertainment for a memorable iftar.

Bab Al Shams, sunset to 10pm, Dhs299, half price for children aged four to 11. Tel: (0)4 809 6194. restaurants@babalshams.com

Ballaro’ Restaurant and Terrace

Combining Arabic favourites with more modern dishes, Ballaro’ Restaurant & Terrace is serving a big buffet for iftar throughout Ramadan. On April 16, Emirati chef, Meera Alnaqbi, the YouthX winner will be having a live station pop up at Ballaro , serving Emirati-inspired dishes such as mandi with lamb, medjool dates stuffed with tahini.

Conrad Dubai, from sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 444 7444. fb.dubai@coradhotels.com

BLVD on One

Dine around the world with iftar at BLVD on One at FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Serving up a wide variety of cuisines such as Arabic, Indian, Western and Asian dishes, the al fresco restaurant invites you to break your fast with a range of salads, soups, hot and cold mezze before moving on to live stations, where the star is the traditional lamb ouzi, although there’s plenty of other tasty treats to try.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, sunset to 11pm, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Brasserie 2.0

One of the city’s top all-day dining spots hosts a huge iftar buffet with a variety of stations such as salad, pasta, roasts and shawarmas, whole lamb ouzi and much more.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs220, Dhs110 for children aged five to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 316 550. brasserie2point0.com

Buffalo Wings & Rings

As competitive deals go, this one’s a winner – it’s just Dhs49 for a soup of the day side salad and main from Buffalo Wings & Rings. Choose from eight traditional, boneless or breaded wings, two beef of chicken taco, a classic or cheese chicken burger or a cheese/veggie quesadilla, all served with fries and a vimto mojito.

Cluster U, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, from 5pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 321 6112. @buffalodubai. ALSO: Liberty House, DIFC

Café Beirut

The team at Café Beirut has gone to great lengths to transform the venue into a Ramadan-inspired oasis, with a fun photo booth, colourful lanterns lending a special glow, a spacious tent, and a talented oud player providing a suitable, authentic backdrop throughout the Holy Month. Dishes served run the gamut of seasonal favourites, including soup, salads, mezze, large mixed grills and a selection of desserts, with shisha available on the outdoor terrace.

Al Murooj Complex Downtown, from 12pm to 5am, iftar set menu Dhs150, suhoor for Dhs150 set menu. @cafebeirutdxb

Caesars Palace Dubai

Iftar is served at The Terrace at Roman Lounge offering a range of a la carte delicacies, including a Moroccan tajine served with traditional Moroccan bread that’s great for sharing. There’s also braised lamb shank, chicken pastilla, lamb pita pockets and more. Shisha is also available.

Caesars Palace Dubai, 7pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 5566466. dine@caesarsdubai.ae

Channels

Media Rotana’s iftar takes place at Channels with a buffet featuring all the favouites of the season for just Dhs199. There’s a complimentary iftar for one when booking for a group of 15.

Media Rotana, from sunset, Dhs199, Dhs99 for children aged six to 12 years. rotana.com

Cinnamon Bazaar

Chef Vivek Singh’s Cinnamon Bazaar at Park Hyatt Dubai has curated a sharing style iftar with options for meat eaters such as smoked lamb complete with raita and chutneys, and a vast array of plant-based options such as the aromatic chargrilled cauliflower.

Park Hyatt Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)4 602 1614. cinnamon@hyatt.com

Counter Culture Café

Traditional hot and cold mezze, juicy grills and assortment of desserts along with refreshing Arabic beverages – that’s your lot for iftar at marina neighbourhood spot, Counter Culture.

Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 319 4000. @counterculturedxb

Couqley

Head down to Couqley French Bistro & Bar throughout Ramadan to enjoy a limited-edition iftar set menu. There are two options available: a two-course meal for Dhs169 or a three-course meal for Dhs199. New additions for the season include a lamb rack and smoked aubergine, and a mozzarella and ricotta rose kunafa for dessert.

Cluster A, JLT, Tel: (0)4 514 9339. couqley.ae

The Crossing

New Indian restaurant The Crossing at H Dubai presents two menus during Ramadan, both featuring five courses. For Dhs175, guests are treated to dishes such as chaat, batakh salad, gunpowder prawns, chicken makhan malai and more. The second package, for Dhs130 per person, serves a smaller menu featuring dishes such as Caribbean goat curry, butter chicken and dal Moradabad.

H Dubai, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs130 for five-courses, Dhs175 for extended five-courses. Tel: (0)4 491 9695.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

Guests can break fast under the stars with views of Dubai’s skyline while enjoying iftar featuring Levantine favourites, and international flavours with weekly culinary highlights at Zaytoun. A favourite is the Mashawi station offering a sumptuous selection of freshly grilled meats and seafood prepared a la minute. Shisha is served after 7pm.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs195, Dhs85 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 701 1127. @zaytoundubai

C.taste

Centro Barsha hosts Taste of Arabia with classic Arabic favourites, with dates to break fast followed by appetisers, mains and desserts.

Centro Barsha, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs109, Dhs54 for children aged six to 12 years. rotana.com

Culinary Boutique

The restaurant’s expert chefs have crafted an innovative a la carte menu for iftar, with locally sourced dishes. Highlights include halloumi fries, hummus pumpkin salad, chicken shawarma, and sticky toffee date pudding.

Villa 56, Jumeirah 1, sunset to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 345 0023. culinaryboutique.com. ALSO: Galleria Mall, Al Barsha.

The Dubai Edition

At The Dubai Edition’s beautiful Italian restaurant Duomo, break your fast with decadent Italian flavours. For Dhs450 you and a loved one can enjoy a three-course meal that includes restaurant classics such as the seabass carpaccio and suprema di Pollo and foie gras.

The Dubai Edition, from sunset, Dhs450. Tel: (0)4 602 3399. reservations@duomo-restaurant.com

Dubai Opera

The fabulous iftar at Dubai Opera makes its 2022 Ramadan debut on 3 April and it is the perfect celebration for a special occasion or unconventional iftar experience during the Holy Month. The magical interiors of Dubai Opera transforms into a Arabian wonderland, with an exquisite iftar buffet presenting international and Arabic dishes with live carving stations, sweets and desserts and of course, traditional Ramadan juices. Live Arabian entertainers – think oud players and other instrumentalists – will perform.

Dubai Opera, from April 3 to May 1, Dhs290, Dhs145 for children 5 to 12 years. dubaiopera.com

Dubai World Trade Centre

Situated in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, the Ramadan Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre returns with dedicated iftar buffet and suhoor packages every night.

Sheikh Saeed Halls, DWTC, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs165, Dhs85 for children aged five to 12. Tel: 800 DWTC. majlis.ae

Fairmont The Palm

The Fairuz iftar features cooking stations offering authentic Arabic cuisine as an oud player strums. Shisha is available outside at Seaview Garden. Suhoor features an a la carte menu available until 3am.

Fairmont The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs295 for adults, half price for children over six years. Tel: (04) 457 3457. Palm.dining@fairmont.com

Farzi Cafe

Serving up an alternative culinary pit stop this Ramadan, Dubai’s modern Indian bistro Farzi Cafe serves a sharing-style feast featuring golden samosas dipped into sweet yoghurt and tamarind sauce, dal makhani, fenugreek naan, plus a chicken biryani laced with basil. To finish, traditional Indian milk based ice cream combines with saffron infused glass noodles for an unmissable dessert.

Mall of the Emirates, sunset to 9pm, Dhs149. Tel: (050) 4075590. farzicafe.ae. ALSO: City Walk

Gastro Kitchen

A huge hummus bar, barbecue stations on the lawns and front rows views of Ain Dubai. From April 2 to 10, it’s Dhs149 for adults (or Dhs219 with shisha) and Dhs199 (or Dhs269 with shisha) thereafter.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, from sunset, prices vary. Tel: (055)1668092. @gastrokitchenjbr

Gia

Casual refined Italian eatery Gia at Dubai Mall introduces a quintessential iftar menu (Dhs189 per person) all served family-style. The set menu has been curated by the chef, who draws his inspiration from traditional homemade dishes such as spaghetti con poplette, salmon al pistachio e spinaci and the tagliatelle ragu di pollo.

Dubai Mall, from sunset, Dhs189. Tel: (0)4 234 9986. @gia.dubai

Giardino

Iftar at Palazzo Versace Dubai’s ornate Giardino’s restaurant features a selection of traditional dishes including kebabs, rotisserie and grilled meats, lamb ouzi, as well as salads and fresh juice stations.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs250.Tel: (0)4 5568840. @giardinodubai

Grand Millennium Business Bay

Break your fast with a delicious iftar buffet full of OG favourites prepared by award-winning chef Chabchoul and his team at Podium.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195 with soft drinks, Dhs235 with shisha at Beau Rivage. Tel: (0)4 873 3333. @grandmillennium_businessbay

Grosvenor House

Sloane’s iftar buffet features Arabic mezze platters, antipasti, lamb ouzi and freshly prepared kunafa. For mains, Sloane’s offers an array of dishes from tender roast meats, fresh pastas and tandoor straight from the oven.

Grosvenor House, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260, Dhs130 for children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. sloanes-dubai.com

Hillhouse Brasserie

The casually chic boulangerie serves a two-course or three-course menu of artisanal and hearty dishes at iftar, while overlooking the picturesque Dubai Hills Golf Club.

Hillhouse Brasserie, Dubai Hills, sunset to 8pm, Dhs119 (two-courses), Dhs150 (three-courses. Jumeirah.com

The H Hotel

From classic mezze to freshly baked bread, salads, much-loved Emirati favourites, and more, find them all at Eat & Meat’s iftar buffet with special oud performances.

The H Hotel, 6.30pm to 10pm, Dhs189, Dhs90 for children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 501 8888. hhoteldubai.com/ramadan-at-h

Ibn AlBahr

Club Vista Mare favourite serves a special iftar set menu celebrating Lebanese cuisine with a variety of appetisers, soups, chef’s signature fish dishes and Ramadan juices.

Ibn AlBahr, Club Vista Mare, sunset to 2am, Dhs180. Tel: (04) 553 9575. @ibnalbahr

Ikigai Resto + Bar

At Reif Othman’s place at the Millennium Place Marina, iftar is served as a three-course set menu with unlimited access to the sushi bar.

Millennium Place Marina, sunset to 8pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 550 8114. reservation@ikigaidubai.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Choosing the ‘Terrace between the Towers’, to host a stunning outdoor majlis, guests will dine on traditional Arabic and Levantine fare as well as modern favourites while listening to the calming sounds of the live oud. Look out for the camel roast.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, from sunset, Dhs275. jumeirah.com

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

For an international iftar, step into the award-winning Kitchen6 restaurant, where six interactive cooking stations come to life creating an exciting selection of world cuisines. For suhoor, guests are welcome at Bridgewater’s terrace for shisha and more Arabic delicacies.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs215. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmmrr@marriott.com

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk

Break your fast with an intimate family-style iftar at Chival. Sit indoors or outdoors on the Chival terrace and enjoy Arabic dishes, starting with a selection of Middle Eastern salads and cold mezze, followed by soups and hot mini Lebanese mezze. Main dishes include lamb shank with ouzi rice, baked seabream and an Iranian mixed grill.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk, from sunset, Dhs239 (plus Dhs60 for shisha during iftar), Dhs119.5 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/promotions

Li’Brasil

With a beautiful indoor area, outdoor terrace, and Secret Lounge, Li’Brasil at Address Beach Resort hosts an opulent variety of delicacies with Ramadan juices, hot and cold mezze, soups, mains, and desserts. Shisha is also available.

Address Beach Resort, sunset to 8pm, Dhs228. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Lo+Cale

Start with a selection of dates and Ramadan-inspired juices to break fast, then a rotational daily menu of starters, salads, traditional Arabic dishes and mixed grill platters.

Crowne Plaza Dubai Marina, sunset onwards, Dhs169. Tel: (054) 997 8599. @localedxb

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis

The stunning majlis at Madinat Jumeirah returns this Ramadan. With a plethora of dishes on offer, from mezze to mains, guests will be spoilt for choice. Kick back with friends, family or colleagues and relax in this popular venue for iftar or suhoor.

Madinat Jumeirah, daily sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs225 per person. Tel: (0)4 366 6065. jumeirah.com

The Meydan Hotel

Dine under the stars for iftar at Oumsiat, Courtyard Meydan. Serving a menu with Middle Eastern, Asian and European cuisine, Oumsiat’s enormous iftar spread features 18 buffet stations and six live cooking stations.

Meydan Courtyard, The Meydan Hotel, sunset to 9pm, Dhs199, half price for children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)4 381 3111. restaurant.reservationsTMH@meydanhotels.com

Mina’s Kitchen

Friends and family can enjoy comforting world cuisine and live cooking stations at Mina’s Kitchen inside The Westin Mina Seyahi this Ramadan. Shisha is served on Mina’s Kitchen’s terrace from 8pm onwards.

The Westin Mina Seyahi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs165, Dhs65 for children aged six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. 03034.restaurants@westin.com

Movenpick JLT

Daily iftar will be served in Nosh from sunset to 10.30pm with a complete buffet featuring Arabic and international dishes, ouzi, several cooking stations and dessert.

Movenpick JLT, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs199, Dhs75 for children 6 to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 438 0000. hotel.jumeirahlakestowers.fb@movenpick.com

Netsu

Experience Dubai’s only Warayaki-style iftar at Netsu, the acclaimed Japanese steakhouse helmed by Chef Ross Shonhan. The authentic concept will be serving up a curated three-course sharing style iftar menu throughout the month of Ramadan.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 8pm, Dhs265, Dhs150 for children under 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 777 2232. @netsudubai

Olea

Levantine flavours shine at the Olea ifter buffet, complete with a variety of food stations and traditional oud entertainment from 7.15pm, with smoking and non-smoking areas available.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, sunset to 9pm, Dhs250, Dhs125 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 3410000. dining.moe@kempinski.com

Olival

Enjoy iftar under the stars at Habtoor Grand Resort’s Olival restaurant, which has been transformed with Arabic décor. The buffet features an assortment of specialities with mezze, grills, shawarma, lamb ouzi and a variety of Arabic sweets and desserts.

Habtoor Grand Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs180. Tel: (0)4 4408 4257. @habtoorgrandresort

Osh

Osh, La Mer’s contemporary Uzbek restaurant has created a special iftar and Ramadan menu featuring a choice of three cold starters, including hummus, baba ghanoush, marinated olives, or watermelon salad. Main course options include chicken cutlet, a vegetarian Osh or lamb kofta with a side dish of either fries, achichuk salad or tandoori bread, ending with a fruit platter or baklava for dessert as well as special seasonal beverages.

La Mer North, Jumeirah, from sunset, Dhs149, Tel: (055) 963 6756. oshdubai.com

Pai Thai

Surrounded by lush greenery and serene waterways, the award-winning restaurant has curated a three-course sharing style set menu inclusive of a welcome drink.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs250 (minimum two people). jumeirah.com

Paramount Hotel Dubai



The Stage restaurant promises a range of cooking stations where chefs will be firing up the grill, baking fresh bread and showcasing their culinary skills. For those looking to stay a while after, the signature Paramount Screening Room will play classic Arabic movies throughout Ramadan.

Paramount Hotel Dubai, sunset onwards, Dhs195. Tel: (055) 180 7559. paramounthotelsdubai.com

Piatti by the Beach

This year, Piatti by the Beach at the glorious Raffles The Palm brings a special iftar option. Available in the restaurant, a five-course set menu featuring pizza profumata, followed by a myriad of starters to share including burrata, and fritto misto. For the pasta course, expect the home-made maltagliati with lobster and foil wrapped fillet of sea bass for main. Old school tiramisu rounds out iftar.

Piatti by the Beach, Raffles, The Palm Dubai, sunset to 8pm, Dhs450 (in the restaurant), Dhs250 (in the lounge). Tel: (0)4 248 8889. reservation@piatti-restaurants.com

Pitfire Pizza

Trust the wonderful team at Pitfire to come up with a special pizza edition for Ramadan. Behold, the glorious pulled lamb shawarma pizza with 24-hour marinated pulled lamb, spiced tahini yoghurt sauce, parsley and onion salad and chopped Arabic pickles. Available at all Pitfire dine-in locations, including Cluster D JLT, Time Out Market and Arjan during Ramadan, for Dhs55.

@pitfire.pizza.dubai

Prato

Hoping to score high on your iftar list this year is Prato, the pretty Damac Hills restaurant at Trump International Golf Club. The buffet promises Arabic favourites, including grilled halloumi, vine leaves, lamb koftas and eggplant moussaka among others, finishing with umm ali, seasonal fruits and dates.

Prato, Trump International Golf Club, from sunset, Dhs125. Tel: (0)4 245 3988. reservations@skelmorehospitalitypartners.com

Pullman Dubai Downtown

A Middle Eastern buffet accompanied by traditional oud sounds at Bayside restaurant, break your fast on dates and soup followed by an extensive spread of traditional dishes such as lamb ouzi, mixed grill, mezze, fresh juices and more. Shisha is served at the Bayside terrace for Dhs60.

Pullman Dubai Downtown, from sunset, Dhs195, half price for children aged six to 12 years, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 3690000. @pullmandubaidowntown

Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill has two great offers for Ramadan this year. There’s a set four-course menu for Dhs150 running from sunset to 8pm with butter chicken and chicken biryani with seasonal umm ali or ras malai. However, if you want a more indulgent feast pay Dhs350 where you will get condiments, appetisers and a total of 12 mains. Have space for dessert? Pick from the a la carte menu.

Punjab Grill, The Oberoi Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 194 1107. @punjabgrilldubai

QD’s

Relax outdoors with a spectacular view of Dubai Creek as QD’s serves a daily iftar buffet featuring a variety of Ramadan dishes with a strong influence from the Middle East and India.

Dubai Creek Resort, sunset to 9pm, Dhs175. Tel: (0)4 602 1614. qds@hyatt.com

QE2

Spend memorable moments this Holy Month on board the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2, and experience Arabic and international favourites, cooking stations and refreshing Ramadan juices and desserts. Suhoor is served from 10pm to midnight at Dhs145 per person.

Port Rashid, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs175, half price for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (600) 500 400. reservations@qe2.com

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek

Iftar at the Creek with a range of international and traditional dishes on offer, plus barbecue, ouzi and Persian stations, and a large dessert buffet.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, from sunset, Dhs245. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View

Enjoy a full GCC and Levantine buffet with live grill stations, roasted lamb ouzi, salads and desserts at Larder Restaurant. Shisha and table games are charged at Dhs75.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Dhs149, from sunset. Tel: (056) 4044 169. larder.canalview.dubai@radissonblu.com

Raffles The Palm Dubai

Enjoy a regal iftar at Le Jardin, with an outdoor terrace that overlooks the resort’s lush gardens and Palm Jumeirah. A beautiful all-day dining venue, Le Jardin will be serving dishes, including a selection of Middle Eastern salads and appetisers, mezze, soups, main courses featuring lamb biryani, chicken makhani and shish taouk and indulgent desserts such as umm ali, cheese kunafa, katayef, and assorted baklava. To compliment the occasion, there will be a live oud player playing traditional tunes.

Le Jardin, Raffles The Palm Dubai, from sunset, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Rang Mahal

The fabulous Indian restaurant inside JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai celebrates Ramadan with a special menu where Arabic cuisine meets Indian influence. Highlights include the Indian lamb shank with cardamom, and a chicken masala cooked in an Awadhi style.

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, from sunset, Dhs225. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmmrr@marriott.com

Roobaru

Homegrown modern Indian concept Roobaru introduces new items just in time for Ramadan. Highlights include a braised mutton stew with lentils, a special chicken tikka, and a Middle Eastern-inspired corn hummus. These items, among others, will be available throughout the day.

DT1 Residential Tower, Burj Khalifa Blvd, noon to midnight (during Ramadan). Tel: (054) 776 6384. @roobaru.me

Shangri-La Dubai

Head to Dunes Cafe where an array of Turkish highlights will take you on a culinary journey you to Bosphorus. An assortment of mezzeh, mains and irresistible desserts awaits for Dhs195 per person. For children aged seven to 12, it’s half off and free for children under six. You can also arrange a private iftar (or suhoor) starting from Dhs500 per person on the dazzling terrace of Level 42 with Downtown Dubai views. It’s available for six to 12 guests.

Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Near Financial Metro Station, Dubai Tel: (0)4 405 2703, shangrilaexperiences.com/ramadan-dubai

Sirocco

Connect with family and friends over an assortment of Arabic and North African delicacies at Sirocco`s signature Iftar buffet, complemented with an international touch.

​Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City, sunset to 8:30 pm, Dhs125 per person, including Ramadan juices​. Children under 12 years dine free. Book here.

Slaw

Multi-awarded homegrown hotspot Slaw has launched a special meal for Ramadan: a local lamb burger topped with white cheddar, rocca and pickled red onions, drizzled with date mayo sauce, paired with fries topped with shredded lamb and finished with a buttermilk ranch dressing. For Dhs85, this meal is served with a Vimto mojito. Available both for dine-in and delivery.

Slaw, Al Wasl Road, Jumeira 1, Tel: (050) 512 4351. @houseofslaw

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre

This year, iftar takes place at the hotel’s restaurant Cara, with a lavish buffet, featuring lamb ouzi, roast beef, lamb chops and more. Sunken Garden, the Hotel’s outdoor haven serves shisha and an Arabic a la carte menu for suhoor.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220, Dhs100 for children aged six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 372 2323. ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

Bedouin-inspired tents, a star-filled sky and the sounds of Arabic music create an authentic desert dining experience at Amaseena. From mandi-cooked lamb, traditional favourites and delicacies flavoured with hand-roasted spices, to tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware, guests will be spoilt for choice with a lavish spread across nine food stations highlighting the best of Middle Eastern cuisine.

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs249, half price for children aged six to 12 years. Under-fives free. Tel: (0)4 318 6150. amaseenadubai.com

Rove Hotels

During the entire month of Ramadan, Rove guests can enjoy iftar across all eight The Daily restaurants in Dubai for just Dhs149 per person. And, in the spirit of kindness during the Holy Month, every guest who purchases an iftar package will receive a free voucher for a second iftar to ‘Pass It On’ to a family-member, friend, colleague, neighbour, helpful stranger or someone in need. The iftar vouchers can be redeemed at any of The Daily restaurants across the city. A brilliant initiative indeed.

Rove Hotels nationwide, from sunset, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 561 9999. rovehotels.com

Scalini

Iftar at Scalini promises ‘nourishing Italian cuisine prepared family-style’ with highlights including crisp calamari fritti, grilled whole baby chicken served with aromatic rosemary roast potatoes or tagliatelle alla crema con pollo e funghi and a velvety tiramisu or a decadent Nutella cheesecake.

Four Seasons Restaurant Village, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 349 0068. @scalinidubai

Shabestan

A long-standing favourite in Dubai, come and dine at the famous Shabestan and experience the ultimate Persian iftar. The restaurant has been open for over 40 years, and continues to shine a light on traditional recipes. Set menus start at Dhs285 for one person; Dhs550 for two people, and Dhs950 for four.

Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek, from sunset. Tel: (0)4 205 7033. booking.diningdubaicreek@radissonblu.com

Shanghai Me

The menu begins with a choice of rich, comforting soup. To follow, an array of signature dishes is served, including the BBQ lamb short ribs, alongside sesame prawn toast, dim sum, grilled beef tenderloin, vegetable fried rice, sweet grilled corn on the cob and succulent wok fried prawns in chilli sauce.

Podium Level, Gate Village 11, DIFC, 6.30pm to 7.45pm, Dhs295 per person. Tel: (0)4 564 0505. @shanghaimedxb

Shi

Chic new Asian hotspot Shi serves sharing platters to break fast, plus soup, sushi, dumplings, and sides, followed by two options of main courses, plus close up views of Ain Dubai and the JBR cityscape. Shisha packages are also available for Dhs150.

Bluewaters, 6pm onwards, Dhs210 for sharing platter and one main course. Tel: (05) 393 9990. reservations@shirestaurant.com

SLS Dubai

Head into the clouds for a rooftop Ramadan celebration in the SLS Dubai iftar tent. With majilis seating, colourful lanterns and Arabian carpets, the traditional Arabic style tent is gilded with gold. With room for just fifty guests, this exclusive rooftop experience will be Dhs185 per person.

SLS Dubai, from sunset, Dhs185. Tel: (0)4 607 0757. slsdubai@slshotels.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Iftar by the beach can’t be beat. Join the team at Maui, Sofitel Dubai The Palm for a Ramadan buffet overlooking the ocean, tucking into mezze, lamb ouzi, Arabic mixed grills and so much more. Live music will be supplied by the resident oud player, setting the scene for a true Arabian evening. Running throughout Ramadan, prices are set at Dhs210 for adults and Dhs105 for children aged six to 12, and free for under sixes, all including unlimited juice.

Maui, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 455 5656. sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com

Sucre

Acclaimed Latin American restaurant Sucre serves a special iftar menu for Dhs250 this Holy Month, featuring seafood fideua, baby chicken, or the popular striploin with chimichurri butter, plus a range of appetisers and the hugely-popular dulce de leche fondant.

DIFC, 6pm to 8pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 340 0829. @sucredubai

Suq

Iftar is served within a transformed Arabian haven at Suq restaurant. A royal iftar buffet greets guests with an Emirati station paying homage to classics such as meat madfoun, chicken mandi and saffron rice, while other offerings span the culinary riches of the Arab world. The open-air terrace is a lovely spot to enjoy iftar or linger with shisha.

Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs390, Dhs195 for children aged six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @fsdubai

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Expect pan-Indian, Arabic and Mediterranean cuisine at Shamiana, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ Dubai offshoot of Mumbai’s famed restaurant. Iftar begins with fresh dates, a soup, and a variety of regional-inspired refreshments, followed by an extended selection of Indian inspired dishes.

Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai, sunset to 9pm, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 5741 111. shamiana.jltdubai@tajhotels.com

Tasca

Experience a family-friendly, Portuguese-style iftar atop the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai at Tasca this Ramadan. Featuring a curated four-course set menu, which brings together the best of acclaimed chef José Avillez’s signature creations, highlights include lupini beans hummus, black eyed pea salad and tuna, tender lamb and Portuguese favourite, chicken piri-piri.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs265, Dhs150 for children under 12, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Teible

Highlights on the Ramadan menu at Teible, the upscale dining farm-to-table concept located by the Art Jameel Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, include a special ramen with lamb paitan broth, with lamb neck charshu and spicy shoyu quail eggs, and a Ramadan carpaccio with Middle Eastern green wild garlic pesto and charred eggplant.

Art Jameel Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Tel: (0)4 243 6683. teible.com

Th8 Palm

Envy at Th8 Palm hosts the Amar iftar experience bringing together cuisine from the east and west. The buffet features all the popular favourites, plus tajine, kibbeh bil laban and a range of desserts. Head here for beautiful views of The Palm from the terrace where guests are welcome to enjoy shisha for Dhs139.

The8 Palm, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 525 8896. th8.restaurants@accor.com

The Spice Tree

From butter chicken to Arabic mixed grill, The Spice Tree promises iftar featuring the best of Middle East and Indian cuisine, carefully prepared by Executive Chef Sarthak Kochar.

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai M Square Hotel & Residences, from sunset, Dhs159. Tel: (0)4 2175100. dxbmk.social@Hilton.com

The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Marking the hotel’s first time to celebrate Ramadan, The St Regis Dubai, The Palm hosts iftar at Cordelia. Diners can break their fast with dates, olives and dried apricots at the table, plus several food sections, including cheese and charcuterie, hot and cold mezze, a soup corner, Indian corner, live cooking station, shawarma station and grill corner.

The St Regis Dubai, The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs235. Tel: (052) 6980526. @stregisdubaithepalm

Time Out Market Dubai

Time Out Market Dubai’s atrium transforms into a majlis, providing the perfect ambience to indulge in some of the many iftar specials straight from the kitchens of popular homegrown restaurants, including 21grams Balkan Bakery & Deli, BB Social Dining, Liban by Allo Beirut, Pickl, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Masti. Look out for the Market’s exclusive Chef’s Edition dinners taking place at The Editor’s Table every Thursday and Friday, hosted by Emirati kitchen Al Fanar for Dhs500. 21grams Balkan Bakery & Deli will also host iftar at the Editor’s Table on April 12 and 26 for Dhs520.

Souk Al Bahar, from sunset, @timeoutmarketdubai. reservationsdxb@timeoutmarket.com

Trattoria by Cinque

Enjoy a three-course set menu inspired by Amalfi coast favourites curated by chef Giuseppe Pezzella this Ramadan. Start with dates and a refreshing soft drink followed by a pumpkin soup, bruschetta or arancini to start, followed by mains such as baby chicken and roast vegetables or classics like Pepperoni pizza or a traditional arrabbiata. Finish up the meal with a Millefoglie or Tiramisù.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, 7pm onwards, Dhs150. Tel: (058) 100 9749, jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Vida Creek Harbour

Enjoy a cool breeze at sunset on the stunning terrace as you break fast at this buffet style iftar with lamb ouzi and the chicken sheesh tawook and other favourite Arabic cuisine. Suhoor is served from 9pm.

The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210 (or Dhs150 during the first week). Tel: (0)4 423889. @vidahotels

Vida Downtown

This Ramadan, expect an Iranian barbecue station, a huge mezze selection and more. Guests may choose between sitting pool side or indoors at 3IN1.

Vida Downtown, sunset to 9pm, Dhs195 or Dhs250 with shisha. Tel: (0)4 423889. @vidahotels

Vietnamese Foodies

Available for dine-in at Nakheel Mall, Downtown Dubai and JLT branches, or through delivery, this Viet-Iftar features a healthy four-course menu. Highlights include grilled chicken satay, vegan spring rolls, brisket pho, and Sichuan chicken stir fry.

Various locations, from 11.30am to 10pm, Dhs109. Tel: (050) 958001. @vietnamesefoodies

Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre

At the award-winning Bull & Bear, diners can look forward to an à la carte iftar, including grilled flat bread with dips, lentil soup and Bull & Bear’s take on an iftar mixed grill. In addition to the classic dishes, guests can also choose from shrimp harra, homemade Mediterranean oriental rice and some sweet delicacies such as cheese kunafa, Arabian dates sticky toffee pudding and carrot sliced baklava.

Bull & Bear, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs215. Tel: (0)4 515 9888. @bullandbear.difc

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Mezzerie hosts a lavish array of Middle Eastern fare and international delicacies (from Dhs230) as well as cooking stations, featuring hot and cold mezze, fresh juices, soup, exotically spiced mixed grills, and Arabic sweets, while a traditional Qanun player provides the entertainment. After, head to Peacock Alley for shisha, sweets and Moroccan tea (Dhs195).

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, sunset to 10pm, Dhs230. Tel: (0)4 818 2222. @waldorfdubai

W Dubai – The Palm

Available daily from sunset to 9pm, guests can fuel their body at Liv’s impressive iftar buffet selection. Indulge in much-loved classics such as traditional mezze and mixed grill, accompanied by Ramadan juices, soft drinks, and Arabic coffee.

Liv, W Dubai – The Palm, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. W.dxbtp.wpalmdining@whotelsworldwide.com

Zheng He’s

Enjoy iftar by the waterways at pretty Chinese restaurant Zheng He’s. Featuring the best of traditional Chinese flavours, the nine-course menu is served to table, complete with tableside theatrics.

Zheng He’s, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs280 (minimum two people). jumeirah.com