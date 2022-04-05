An update to the rules last month means you can now get a Green Pass without the vax…

Following some updates to the Alhosn Green Pass on March 24, 2022 — unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people can now get hold of a Green Pass for 48 hours.

Do I need a Green Pass to get into Abu Dhabi?

You no longer need a Green Pass to get into the emirate of Abu Dhabi, either by road or by air, but the Green Pass is still mandatory for accessing most public spaces including malls, hotels, restaurants, and gyms. Although some tourist attractions, events and cultural sites are now accepting negative PCR tests (within 48 hours) in place of the Green Pass.

What is the Alhosn Green Pass?

The Alhosn Green Pass is essentially a traffic light app, showing your current Covid-19 test and vaccination status, and like the wearing of face masks, it’s pretty much essential for travel into public places within Abu Dhabi.

It’s free and available from Apple, Google Play, Samsung Store and AppGallery. The app has many functions but its main ones are storing your vaccination data (residents vaccinated in the UAE should have their information loaded automatically, tourists vaccinated overseas should follow the guide below for how to upload their certificates into the system), and showing any recent PCR tests linked to your account.

For residents, the Alhosn app will require your Emirates ID number. Tourists will need to use the UID number from their visa (more info below).

Colour coding

Once updated, the main profile of your app will show a QR code and a status with one of three colours: Green, grey and red. Green means you’ve had a recent PCR test, and you’re free to visit attractions, shops, restaurants, malls and events in Abu Dhabi at your leisure.

In the past, the Green Pass on the Alhosn app was only attainable for people that were fully vaccinated (including a third, booster shot), but as of March 24, 2022 — everybody can attain the Green Pass regardless of vaccination status. Although the extent of your Covid vaccine cover will dictate how long the Green Pass is active for. More on that below.

Tourists and unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals can now obtain the green status on #Alhosn app! For more information about the updated protocols, please visit the support center on your Alhosn app. pic.twitter.com/AdTs3khXAR — Al Hosn App (@AlHosnApp) March 24, 2022

Grey is neutral, it means you haven’t had a negative PCR test within the required time frame to turn Green. To turn Green you simply need to go out and get that PCR result.

Red means that you are Covid positive, if you’re over 50, have relatively severe symptoms, have a chronic disease or are pregnant — you’re instructed to visit one of the Prime Assessment Centres for a medical check and isolation instructions.

Everybody else: You’re advised to retest in any health centre in the emirate, and continue to isolate. If that test is positive, you’ll be contacted by a specialist to advise on isolation procedures.

In Abu Dhabi, to end isolation you’ll need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart.

For more information, check our full guide on quarantine rules.

How long does the Green Pass last?

For people that have been fully vaccinated (that is — have had both doses of the vaccine, and a booster shot after six months of receiving your second dose) — a Green Pass status will be valid for 14 days from a negative PCR test.

Note that your vaccines need to be reflected in the Alhosn app for you to achieve this status.

Those with active, doctor-approved, exemptions will hold a valid Green Pass Status for a period of seven days from a negative PCR test.

People that have recently recovered from Covid — 11 days after receiving a positive test, you’ll receive a Green Pass valid for 30 days. After that a negative PCR test will be required, for a follow up Green Pass window of 14 days.

As of Match 24, 2022, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals can get a 48 hour Green Pass with a negative PCR test.

Children under 16 are not required to take PCR tests.

What about tourists?

So if you’re a tourist heading to Abu Dhabi, it still makes sense to download the Alhosn App, especially if you’re vaccinated.

But following an update to the rules on March 17, unvaccinated individuals and people without the Alhosn Green Pass can now visit “events, tourist attractions and cultural sites in Abu Dhabi” with a negative PCR test obtained within 48 hours.

How tourists prove they’ve been vaccinated

Vaccine certificates will be essential for those wishing to enter the UAE on these updated rules. Tourists must get their documents registered on the ICA website five days prior to the departure date. We recommend doing this on the desktop site, as there is more reported functionality.

Step one, download the ICA app and fill in the form under the Register Arrival section. Here you’ll be able to upload your vaccination certificates and once completed, you’ll be sent an SMS with a link to download the Alhosn app. You’ll need to use the same phone number on the ICA app, as you use for the Alhosn app — we recommend that you use a UAE sim (you can change the registered phone number registered to the ICA via the ICA app).

Next you’ll need a UID number, this can be provided at the airport when you arrive or via the ICA website. This is essential for setting up your profile on the Alhosn app. You’ll need to link a phone number to the Alhosn account (the same one you’ve used for the ICA).

If you’re having issues with your Alhosn app

If you’re experiencing problems with the app, there is a support service — ISTIJABA. You can reach the pandemic knowledge hub by calling 800 1717 within the UAE or (00971) 800 1717 from outside the country.

Visit our troubleshooting guide for more info.

