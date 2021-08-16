Who you gonna call..?

ISTIJABA — that’s the toll-free, 24/7 call centre dedicated to servicing all your Covid-19 rules and regulations queries, as well as troubleshooting and what to do if your Alhosn app isn’t working.

You can reach the pandemic knowledge hub by calling 800 1717 within the UAE or (00971) 800 1717 from outside the country.

The expansion of ISTIJABA’s remit was announced yesterday the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, creating a “unified and dedicated communications channel operating 24/7.”

A one-stop-shop for Covid queries

The ISTIJABA service is designed to respond to questions on DPI tests, PCR tests and vaccinations, as well as the emirate’s collection of quarantine and isolation processes for close contact, domestic and international arrivals.

Crucially, mental health support will also be provided by the service.

ISTIJABA will also be able to dispense informed knowledge on the various decisions and preventive and precautionary measures in the emirate issued by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee. You’ll be able to get the most up to date info on the procedures to enter Abu Dhabi, as well as the protocol for safe entry into public places within the emirate.

Who to speak to if you’re Alhosn app isn’t working

Finally, you’ll be able to use the contact centre for all your queries relating the Alhosn app, intended for use across the whole UAE.

