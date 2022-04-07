And it looks absolutely mesmerising…

When we think of the future of Dubai, we may immediately think of a futuristic city with the latest technology, possibly some flying cars and much more. However, this contemporary digital artist Jyo John Mulloor has a different vision for Dubai – one that is packed with greenery.

Mulloor’s project is called #LetItBloomDubai and his digital art shows the city of Dubai packed with greenery and it’s wowing anyone who sees it. Below are a few images the artist has shared on his Instagram account thus far.

The images in the series are all digital creations which Mulloor described to The National as a vision. The talented artist has digitized popular spots in Dubai including the Dubai skyline, Palm Jumeirah and even rocky Hatta adding in lush greenery.

The artists added that the images didn’t take too long to create besides the first two or three. He stated that the images ‘needed 3D imagery to fix the land from the same angle and lighting.’

The images are not for sale as Mulloor has bigger plans for #LetItBloomDubai. It involves several initiatives that include planting trees in the emirates, filters on Instagram to help spread awareness about Global Warming and much more. He added that he hopes the municipality will partake in the project, too.

You can follow the talented artist and this series and future series on his Instagram account @jyo_john_mulloor

The artist’s vision matches that of Dubai 2040 – a vision by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed stated that the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan aims to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in. The vision includes developing vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities, doubling green and leisure areas as well as public parks to provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors. Public beach areas will also increase by 400 per cent over the next 20 years and 60 per cent of Dubai’s area will be nature reserves.

Image credit: @jyo_john_mulloor