The developments aim to transform Hatta into a destination for tourism, business and investment…

On Saturday, October 24, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai approved the ‘Hatta Master Development Plan’ which is part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched earlier this year.

The Hatta Master Development Plan will enhance infrastructure and implement a number of projects and initiatives across the emirate over the next 20 years. The aim is to transform Hatta into an attractive local and international destination for tourism, business and investment.

Speaking about the initiative, Sheikh Mohammed stated that four key strategic pillars will be covered: Wellbeing, Tourism, Sports & Activities and Sustainability.

Sheikh Mohammed explained the project will be implemented as part of a five-year development plan in the initial stage.

The Ruler of Dubai specified a project called Hatta Beach which aims to transform the area into a year-round tourist destination. According to Emirates News Agency, the project will create investment spaces and facilities plus activities for tourists in waterfront areas that will contribute to increasing tourist flows into Hatta.

Sheikh Mohammed approved the Supreme Committee that will oversee the development plans and implementation. In keeping with Dubai’s sustainability goals, the Committee will develop plans to conserve Hatta’s environment, its mountainous ecosystem and its cultural heritage.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed also overviewed the development of sustainable hotels which will provide multiple services to the community as well as support tourism and sports activities.

A mountainside health resort will also be built with opportunities for guests to practice sports and activities that are suitable to Hatta’s terrain.

The area will also feature a number of motels managed by local residents where guests can enjoy the area’s natural mountain landscapes.

In January this year, it was also announced that Hatta will soon be home to a cable car and waterfall attraction. The cable car or funicular system will be the first of its kind in the region which will facilitate the movement of visitors to the dam. There will even be a staircase plan in place with a modern architectural design to enhance access to the dam with several resting spots on the way. The project is expected to attract one million riders annually.

There are plans in place to build a track for bicycles and scooters in a 120-kilometre network connecting all the key attractions and residential areas. It also includes the construction of the longest mountain bike track in the UAE which will host international competitions and events.

Plans will also be put in place for a sustainable transportation system including direct bus services from Dubai to Hatta where passengers can carry their bicycles and scooters. Tourist coaches will also be made available to carry passengers to heritage sites.

No date for completion has been set but we will let you know as soon as we do.

Images: Emirates News Agency