Enjoy tasty set menus at some of the city’s top establishments for a fraction of the usual price…

Get excited, foodies! Dubai Food Festival returns next month, and with it comes one of our favourite excuses to eat out every night: Dubai Restaurant Week.

Running from Friday May 6 until Sunday May 13 (ok, so Dubai Restaurant Week is actually 10 days), you’ll be able to dine at some of the best restaurants in Dubai for a fraction of the normal price.

Unfamiliar with Dubai Restaurant Week? Each year the citywide event sees a host of restaurants curate special menus for lunch and dinner. Two-course lunch menus are priced from Dhs95, while three-course dinner menus will set you back between Dhs150 and Dhs350 per person.

This year, there’s 40 restaurants taking part, so you’re sure to be spoiled for choice. Among them, you’ll be able to dine at three restaurant’s recognised on the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants list: Lowe, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Indochine.

If you’re looking for a Dubai Restaurant Week destination that comes with killer views, you’ll want to try Clap, Noepe, or The London Project, all taking part this year. Looking to check-out somewhere new? Then why not book in at DIFC’s sleek South American restaurant, Sucre; or sit beachside at the oh-so-pretty Tamoka?

Some restaurants are included for dinner or lunch only, while some offer both lunch and dinner menus. You can check out the full list of participating restaurants here.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your favourites fast via Open Table.

Dubai Food Festival

Dubai Food Festival will run for two weeks from May 2 to May 15, and as well as Dubai Restaurant Week, this action-packed culinary showcase will bring together the best of Dubai’s foodie scene. Foodie Experiences will allow you to try your hand at some of the most incredible dining experiences in the city, from sushi masterclasses and paella making to a five-course set menu of desserts. These are already available to book online here.

And there’s still more to come. Celebrity chef appearances are set to be announced soon, and a celebration of homegrown talent will see specially curated menus designed at ‘Made in Dubai’ venues.

Keep an eye out for the Eid Big Breakfast too, to mark Eid Al Fitr, which will offer authentic breakfast experiences for both dine in and delivery.