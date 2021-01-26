The new spot is creating some serious hype, is it worth it?

Foodies familiar with the DIFC scene will be in the know about the new ninth floor restaurant called Clap Dubai. In case you missed it, the Japanese restaurant, originally from Beirut, is the latest open-air nightlife venue on everyone’s lips.

As the highest spot in DIFC, the windowless space looks out across the glimmering Downtown Dubai, but if you’d prefer a spot further indoors, the view is just as delightful.

With the open-kitchen on one side, giving an insight into the culinary experts at work, and a large 360 degree bar on the other, Clap is alive with activity when we arrive.

The aforementioned bar is decorated with colourful Japanese figurines, complimenting the huge toy-chandelier which lives above the reception and immediately captured our attention on the way in. Books are another prominent feature, used like bricks to build furniture around the venue.

Contrastingly, the architecture of the space is very sleek and minimalistic. Wooden beams are used for decorative effect and the seating is made from a dark rattan material, sitting neatly under light-washed wooden tables.

We kick off with a selection of cold starters, first sampling the wagyu beef tartare (Dhs160). The portion is generous and perfect for sharing, outlined with light and fluffy nori chips to help you scoop up the dense and flavourful raw beef.

The wagyu beef tataki (Dhs225) was tender and perfectly cooked, however the accompanying tosazu dressing was a little overpowering for our liking.

You can never judge a Japanese restaurant until you’ve tried its sushi, and Clap more than delivers on that front. The salmon volcano roll (Dhs72) is not only beautifully presented, but tastes just as good as it looks.The combination of crispy tempura flakes with sweet and spicy mayo had us tempted to order another.

For main course, we’re told the stone bowl is a must-try. You can have it with scallops (Dhs160), Japanese wagyu beef (Dhs590) or lobster (Dhs291).

For those unfamiliar with the concept (as we were), the stone bowl includes brown, white and black rice with your choice of protein and a few extra flavours. The server will then pour piping hot broth onto the dish which instantly cooks it and make the rice nice and crispy underneath.

If you’re not a meat fan, you can also try the black cod miso Provençal (Dhs180). The Japanese twist on French flavours makes for an interesting flavour combination that we’re absolutely here for.

Finally, we had to see what the Clap hot chocolate cake (Dhs45) was all about. The signature dish includes date ice cream and plenty of oozing chocolate lava – precisely what you need to round off an exceptional meal.

While this premium hotspot is a little pricey to become our regular go-to, for a special occasion or pay-day treat, we’ll definitely be back.

Clap Dubai, Gate Village 11, DIFC, daily 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com