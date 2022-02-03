Foodies, you’ll likely have heard of it…

3Fils has been recognised as the best restaurant in the Middle East at the inaugural MENA 50 Best Restaurants awards.

Founded by two Emiratis and Singaporean chef Akmal Anuar (who has since gone on to create new concepts Goldfish and 11 Woodfire, leaving Freddy Kazadi to helm the kitchen), the unlicensed restaurant in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour fought off fierce competition to be crowned the best restaurant in the Middle East at the awards, which took place in Abu Dhabi on Monday February 7.

3Fils first opened in 2016, and quickly developed a loyal following, despite its petite size. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, but all tables are served on a walk-in basis – so you won’t be able to book ahead. The year after opening, it was recognised as Indie Restaurant of the Year at the What’s On Dubai Awards 2017.

According to the offical 50 Best list announcement, “3 Fils dismantles any preconceptions you might have about quality Dubai restaurants. It’s an independently owned, unflashy, unlicensed, super-casual, no-reservations joint that also happens to serve delicious food. Chef Freddy Kazadi’s offering includes premium Asian fare heavily influenced by Japan.” Separated into sections, like sushi, sliders and hand food, as well as hot plates and desserts, the menu is essentially contemporary Asian-infused tapas. Order lots of small plates and be prepared to get stuck in

3Fils wasn’t the only Dubai restaurant to be ranked among the best in the Middle East, with some of the city’s biggest names also accoladed at the glittering awards ceremony. In second place was DIFC’s long-serving Zuma; fourth place went to critically acclaimed Tresind Studio; and Orfali Bros Bistro, founded by three food-loving brothers from Syria, ranked sixth. Elsewhere LPM was ranked 8th, Gaia 10th and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro came in 11th. You can view the full list here.

The first 50 Best list for the Middle East region was announced back in August 2021, and a team of more than 250 annonymously reviewing experts have leant their knowledge and opinions to shape the final list.