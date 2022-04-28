Emirates is expecting more than 700,000 passengers…

The long weekend is coming up and if you have plans to travel abroad, get to the airport early as Emirates is expecting to welcome more than 700,000 passengers at Terminal 3 at DXB.

According to an announcement on the Emirates Airlines website, the busy travel period is expected to begin tomorrow, April 29 and is expected to remain high over two weekends until May 9.

To cope, Emirates has ramped up its services for a smoother travelling experience for passengers.

Emirates advises passengers to get to the airport at least three hours before their flight to allow enough time for check-in, health document checks and immigration formalities.

Slot in extra time if you are driving to the airport as traffic is expected. Passengers can also use the car park check-in facility from 24 hours up to six hours prior to departure. Emirates advises customers to use the Dubai Metro which has a direct link to Terminal 3.

Plan in advance and use the airline’s convenient self-service bag drop machines. Passengers can check-in as early as 24-hours before their flight takes off. Passengers heading to the United States can check-in 12 hours before departure.

Customers can cut down their wait time with the mobile check-in ports roaming around the departure halls. They will be able to get their boarding cards, weigh their bags and tag them.

The Emirates’ biometric path in Terminal 3 also offers up a frictionless journey from specific check-in desks, Emirates dedicated lounges and boarding gates. Without any document checks or queuing, passengers can use the biometric path to complete all formalities.

Do note, that check-in and gate closure timings will be strictly followed to ensure flights depart on schedule and to avoid impact on operations.

Note for travellers based in Ajman and the Northern Emirates

For passengers based in Ajman and the Northern Emirates, you can skip the DXB queues by using the airline’s check-in facility in Ajman. It is open around the clock.

Passengers will be able to check-in up to 24 hours ahead of their flight and up to four hours before departure.

The bus schedule has been expanded and now provides an enhanced check-in experience with medical document checks and boarding passes. They can even fully check-in baggage ahead of their bus trip to DXB bypassing the queues and heading directly to the gate.

To review travel requirements to your destination, check the latest updates here.