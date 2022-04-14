Hello, long weekend…

Eid Mubarak! After a month-long period of fasting, it’s time to celebrate Eid. Whether you’re after family-friendly fun or places to party, there’s something for everyone over the long weekend. Get ready for fun. Lots of fun. Here’s how to spend Eid in Dubai.

Friday 29 April

Get down to Global Village before its summer closure

Eat, drink and shop inside the locally-inspired pavilions of different countries, which include Saudi Arabia, Japan and Turkey. Family friendly attractions include Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone and the Carnival zone, which has more than 170 rides. Make sure to visit Harbour Force, a show where you’ll be wowed by the stunts involving cars, motorcycle and jet skis. If you go during Eid, you can see the firework shows at 9pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdy.

Global Village, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, Exit 37, E311, Dubai, daily 6pm to 2am to May 7, from Dhs15. Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.ae

Catch a heartfelt show at Alserkal Avenue

Have a laugh and watch the comedy show Every Brilliant Thing at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. Created by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the show is a one-man monologue that is acted and directed by Gautam Goenka. Get ready for some big themes covering love, life, family and struggles with mental health.

The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, 9pm Apr 29, Dhs100. queue.platinumlist.net

Saturday 30 April

Create your own home accessory

The next time your mates come over and they admire an item in your home, wouldn’t it be cool to say that you made it? Well, thanks to this home accessory workshop, you can. Make your very own beautiful tray with dried flowers in resin. During the process, you will learn the artistic techniques that it takes, from resin mixing to the application.

Ame Artistic Studio, Warehouse 81, Alskerkal Avenue, Dhs550, 3pm to 5pm, Apr 30. alserkal.online

Get your glam on with Instaglam

When you’re getting ready to go out-out, treat yourself with Instaglam’s Eid hair and make-up package that starts from Dhs750. Running until May 15, the package includes a blow dry, curling or straightening and make-up with or without lashes. It’s all about ease, as the appointments can be booked with as little as three hours’ notice and therapists come to your home. Bookings can be made on the Instaglam application or via the site.

Instaglam, Dhs750. Tel: (0)50 550 7477. instaglambeauty.com

Take the family for a pool day at Wavebreaker

Wavebreaker Beach Club is making a splash. The family-friendly beach club houses water sports, a volleyball court and kids’ playground. If you want a great for a daycation – day passes are Dhs99 per person, 50 per cent off for 6 to 12 years olds and free for under five-year olds.

Wavebreaker Beach Club, The Walk, Dubai Marina, Dubai, from Dhs99 adults, daily 8am to 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 318 2319. @wavebreaker_jbr

Sunday 1 May

Check out the must-visit The Pods

The Pods are officially open. Take your besties and give the term social bubble a new meaning at The Pods. The much-anticipated 22 private pods on Bluewater offer a luxury dining experience, as you and your guests can get complete privacy. The restaurant serves pan Asian cuisine, mixing together Chinese, Japanese and Thai cooking, ranging from sushi to beef curry.

The Pods, Bluewaters Dubai, daily 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 453 8994. @thepodsdubai

Eat a British-inspired Eid meal at Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen



Sit outdoors under the twinkly lights at Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen. The British gastropub has a special three-course Eid menu from Sunday May 1 to Tuesday May 3. Dig into great pub grub like scotch eggs, traditional roasts and apple crumble, and listen to music being played from 2pm until 12am. You may well find your happy place, as for a happy seven hours there are discounted drinks from 12noon to 7pm.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai, daily 10am to 2am, May 1 to May 3. Tel: (0)58 599 4659. mezzaninedubai.com

Spoil someone (or yourself) with BRIX’s Eid Al Fitr gift box

Say Eid Mubarak with some sophisticated sweets. BRIX’s limited edition dessert box is available for delivery, and includes a three-tier selection of handcrafted sweets. Each draw includes different treats, which have been made using Middle Eastern flavours and ingredients, from dates to pistachios. The boxes cost Dhs250 and can be ordered 24 hours in advance for delivery or picked up through ChatFood.

BRIX, Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba Street, Dubai. Tel: (0)56 5255 299.order.chatfood.io/brix/

Monday 2 May

Start the day with a special breakfast at Carine

If you believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, then head to Carine for a special French meets Mediterranean breakfast. To celebrate Eid, the breakfast menu will be served from 9am to 1pm and includes starting from Dhs30. Take your pick from freshly baked pastries, eggs benedict, smoked salmon and omelettes with a choice of fillings. If you are after that je ne sais quoi, then order the pain perdu – a French toast with berries, jam and cream.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills 2, Dubai, 9am to 1pm, May 2. Tel: (0)4 417 9885. @carine.ae

Tuesday 3 May

Celebrate the legendary Umm Kulthum

Dubai Opera is celebrating the life of the Egyptian legend Umm Kulthum. Umm Kulthum Musical tells the story of her journey from the 1920s up to the 1970s. The live orchestra and singers will perform hits including Ghanili, Alf Laylah, Serat el Hob and Hob Eyh.

Umm Kulthum Musical, Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, from Dhs350, 8pm. May 3 to 5. Tel: (0)4 440 8888.

dubaiopera.com

Enjoy dinner and a show with Dream Dubai

Your mains will be served with a side of showbiz at Address Beach Resort. Dream Dubai is back with acrobats, magicians and aerialists who are ready to entertain you. The menu includes international dishes, from seafood to meat, and you’ll be seated around the stage which is in the middle of the venue. Bring on the razzamatazz.

Address Beach Resort, JBR, The Walk, Dubai, 8pm to 3am, Tue to Sun. Tel: (0)4 220 0224. addresshotels.com

Try Taco Tuesdays at La Mezcaleria

If you love a good deal, then check this out: unlimited tacos, quesadillas and magaritas from Dhs95. Grab a sombrero and head down to La Mezcaleria’s Taco Tuesday. Now there’s a new venue in town in JBR, there’s more reason the visit the restaurant. After all those tacos, you can dance the night away – there are three DJ booths and the music ranges from Latin American to hip-hop and R&B.

La Mezcaleria, 9pm to 12am. Tel: (0)56 520 2020. www.lamezcaleriadxb.com

Watch Eid fireworks across Dubai

Be dazzled by the huge fireworks display across Dubai, many of which are taking place on the first day of Eid. The ever-impressive Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall will come alive with a spectacular three-minute fireworks display on Tuesday May 3 at 9pm. The Beach, JBR and Bluewaters are likely to take place on Tuesday May 3 at 9pm.

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, 9pm, Tuesday May 3. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

The Beach, JBR, Dubai Marina, 9pm, second day of Eid. thebeach.ae

Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 9pm, second day of Eid. bluewatersdubai.ae

Wednesday 4 May

Join an underwater yoga class

Feel the stretch at Atlantis’ The Lost Chambers Aquarium. We guarantee that you will remember this yoga class, as it’s underwater next to 65,000 marine animals. Guests must bring their own yoga mat and towel, and must book in advance.

Underwater Yoga, Atlantis, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, The Palm, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Dhs160, 8am to 9am, Mon, Wed, Sat & Sun. Tel: (0)44 26 1000. atlantis.com

Images: Instagram/Provided