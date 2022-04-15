From a 90-metre high infinity pool to eight celebrity chef restaurants…

Not content with just one Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, parent company Kerzner International is opening another just down the crescent, called Atlantis The Royal Resort & Residences. Set to welcome guests from November 2022, the $1.4 billion (Dhs5.15 billion) property will be made up of 795 rooms and 102 suites, including 44 suites with private pools.

With a unique design, inspired by historic structures, the building is a ‘contemporary interpretation of classic architectural design masterpieces’. The 43-storey (185 metre) property will feature over 90 swimming pools, including a stunning rooftop infinity pool suspended 96 meters above The Palm on level 22, appropriately named Cloud 22 Sky Pool.

There are also plans for a 3,000 square metre wellness facility, which will focus not just on fitness but also health and mental wellbeing. Inside, state-of-the-art offerings will include a 6-room Hammam Sensorium, 17 treatment rooms, a styling salon plus indoor and outdoor fitness spaces.

The lobby is set to wow arriving guests, with three aquariums plus the largest jelly fish tank in the world located in the lobby bar, housing approximately 4,000 jellyfish. There will also be a world-first fire-meets-water fountain called the Skyblaze fountain.

Out of the 18 restaurants and bars available in the resort, eight will be by award-winning celebrity chefs. These include experimental modern British cuisine at Heston Blumenthal’s Dinner by Heston; Michelin-lauded tapas at Jose Andres’ Jaleo; the first traditional cevichería in Dubai by Gastón Acurio; chef Costas Spiliadis will present fine Mediterranean fare against a fountain backdrop; Persian flavours will take centre stage at Ariana Bundy’s Ariana’s Persian Kitchen; Hakkasan Group will add Ling Ling to the culinary-line up; and baker to the stars Mich Turner will bring The Little Venice Cake Company to the resort.

Those careful counters among you will recognise that’s seven, not eight restaurants. A first-of-its-kind Nobu by the Beach, by renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, will be the eighth acclaimed restaurant in Atlantis, The Royal’s dining portfolio.

Further drinking and dining spots will include four bars, an all-day dining restaurant, a casual restaurant, cafe, a food hall, entertainment centre and aforementioned day-to-night clubbing experience, Cloud 22.

On the residence side, two, three, four and five bedroom formats are available, as well as a series of ‘Sky Villas’ complete with private infinity pools and terraced gardens from within the tall structure. Prices for the apartments start from a cool Dhs7.65 million, going up to Dhs37.5 million for a penthouse.

