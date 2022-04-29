The official start date of Eid Al Fitr will be declared this weekend…

The UAE’s Moon Sighting Committee will look to the skies for the crescent moon on Saturday April 30, which will signify the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.

The committee, made up of expert astronomers, court officials and advisers from the country’s Islamic authority, has also called on Muslims in the UAE to look for the crescent of Shawwal on Saturday evening, the 29th day of Ramadan, state news agency Wam reported in a tweet earlier today.



The release also called on anyone who sees the crescent moon to contact (0)2 692 1166 and record their testimony with the courts.

On April 21, The UAE Cabinet approved a weeklong Eid Al Fitr holiday for all federal government entities operating across the UAE, starting from Saturday, April 30 through to Friday May 6, 2022, with federal employees set to resume duties on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Meanwhile private sector workers will have a holiday from Saturday, April 30 until either Tuesday, May 3 or Wednesday, May 4. The exact dates are still dependent on the UAE’s moon sighting.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting for Muslims. If you need some inspiration for ways to celebrate Eid, check out our guide to the Eid fireworks in Dubai, Eid holiday sales, and things to do this (very) long weekend in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Images: Getty