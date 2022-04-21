Spots across the city will light up for the Eid long weekend…

With the long Eid weekend on its way, you’re probably wondering how to spend your extra days off. And if you’re not jetting off for an Eid escape, there’s plenty of things to do in Dubai. Known for its decadent celebrations to celebrate UAE public holidays, there will be fireworks across Dubai for Eid Al Fitr 2022.

Here’s where to see Eid fireworks in Dubai.

The Pointe

The Pointe’s dazzling fountain show will be complimented by a huge fireworks display on the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Although the first day of Eid is still to be confirmed, it’s likely to be on Monday May 2. Whichever day it does fall, expect to see fireworks light up the skies at The Pointe at 9pm.

thepointe.ae

Dubai Festival City

The ever-impressive Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall will come alive with a spectacular three-minute fireworks display on Tuesday May 3 at 9pm. The show will take place alongside the colourful light, laser and sound show, IMAGINE, which regularly lights up the calm waters of the bay. Looking to make a night of it? A ticketed concert on the South Side will also take place on Tuesday May 3, with performances from singers Nassif Zeitoon and Rahma Riad.

Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, 9pm, Tuesday May 3. dubaifestivalcitymall.com

Global Village

The usual Global Village spectacle will be turned up a notch with fireworks every day over Eid. The musical fireworks displays will take place at 9pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the usual place behind Carnaval. As always, tickets are Dhs15.

Global Village, Dubai, 9pm, daily over Eid Al Fitr. Dhs15, free entry for under threes, over 65s and people of determination. globalvillage.ae/en

Still to be confirmed: The Beach, JBR and La Mer

We can also expect to see stunning fireworks displays for Eid at both the shorefront of The Beach, JBR and beachside dining destination, La Mer. We’re still waiting for details on the dates and times of the fireworks, so stay tuned.