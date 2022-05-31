¡Arrriba! It’s our favourite day of the week…

The world’s love of tacos is so vast that officials thought it was only right to have a weekly celebration in their honour. Thus, Taco Tuesday was born – and it has become our favourite day of the week. Here’s our pick of the best Taco Tuesday deals in Dubai.

El Chapo’s Tacos

El Chapo’s Tacos champions the Mexican marvel every day of the week, but especially on Tuesdays. Enjoy unlimited tacos for two hours for Dhs99, or a two-hour fiesta of tacos and drinks for Dhs149. There are plenty of options to choose from including beef, fish or chicken. How many can you handle?

El Chapo’s Tacos, Studio One, Dubai Studio City, Tue from 4pm. Tel: (04) 514 5411. el-chapos-tacos.com

Taqado

Every Tuesday, Taqado dishes out two tacos for the price of one at all its locations. You can choose to dine-in or takeaway, at Media City, DIFC, Studio City, Kite Beach, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Barsha Heights, and Mercato Mall branches.

Taqado, various locations in Dubai. taqado.com

La Mezcaleria

La Mezcaleria has a brilliant Taco Tuesday deal, where you can enjoy a chef’s selection of tacos and quesadillas along with free-flowing soft drinks for Dhs110 for ladies and Dhs140 for gents, or with margaritas for Dhs160 for ladies and Dhs220 for gents. There are also unlimited packages running between 9pm and midnight each Tuesday.

La Mezcaleria, The Oberoi, Business Bay or Pavilion at the Beach, JBR, Tuesdays 9pm to midnight, from Dhs110. Tel: (050) 423 4044. lamezcaleriadxb.com

La Tablita

Eat your fill of tasty chicken, beef, seafood or vegetarian tacos at La Tablita, for Dhs139 per person. This is a five-hour session, so pace yourselves, amigos.

La Tablita, Lobby Level, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights, Tue 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 553 1212. @latablitadubai

La Carnita

Let the chef take you through a selection of six hard or soft shell tacos for Dhs120 every Tuesday. Flavour-packed fillings include Mexican beef chorizo, achiote chicken, or a vegetarian mushroom version. Happy hour runs from 4pm to 7pm, so get in early to team your tacos with discounted drinks.

La Carnita, InterContinental Dubai Marina, Tue 4pm to late, Dhs120. Tel: (0)4 425 4030. lacarnita.ae

Maiz Tacos

Pop along to this JLT hotspot on Tuesdays, and you’ll get two tacos with a side of chips with salsa and guac, and a fresh agua, for Dhs49.

Maiz Tacos, Lakeshore Building, Cluster Y, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Tuesdays from 12pm, Dhs49. Tel: (04) 514 4712. @maiztacos

Zoco

Get ‘tacplatters’ for Dhs40, as well as margaritas from Dhs35 every Tuesday at Zoco, located in the Atrium at Al Habtoor City. The soft-shell tacos come with your choice of chicken, beef or vegetarian filling.

Zoco, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, Tue 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Chalco’s Cantina

On Tuesdays, Dhs299 buys you all-you-can-eat tacos, all-you-can-drink beers and margaritas for two hours at Chalco’s Cantina in Dubai Marina. Eat your fill of soft or crunchy tacos, filled with chicken, chilli con carne or vegetables. At the JLT branch, it’s Dhs55 for unlimited tacos.

Chalco’s Cantina, Marina Gate Building 2, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs 2pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)52 112 8923. @chalcoscantina

Tulum

Fashion Avenue in The Dubai Mall is home to Tulum, an unlicensed Mexican joint with its own Mariachi band. Every Tuesday enjoy the chef’s selection of tacos, mains and even taco-themed desserts served sharing style alongside unlimited soft drinks including zesty margarita mocktails for Dhs209.

Tulum, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs209. Tel: (0)4 514 0135. @tulum_dubai

Offside

Join Offside Sports Bar every Tuesday for three tacos and three margarita cocktails for just Dhs99 between 4pm to 1am. One for the sports fans, Offside has a huge 200-inch screen and eight additional screens showing all the top matches.

Offside Sports Bar, JA Ocean View Hotel, The Walk, JBR, Tuesdays, 4pm to 1am, Dhs99. Tel: (0)56 522 0219. @offsidedxb

Señor Pico

This colourful Palm Jumeirah spot offer six tacos plus a classic margarita for Dhs99. Get the deal every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm and enjoy the beachside views while you dine.

Señor Pico, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 568 2502. senorpico.com

Images: Provided/Instagram