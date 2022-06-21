The incredible island is just a 20-minute boat ride from Dubai…

Enjoyed a staycation at some of the top hotels in Dubai and looking for something new? Well, here’s one to add to the bucket list as the first Heart of Europe hotel on the World Islands is set to open its doors this year in September.

The World Islands project is made up of 300 man-made islands in the Arabian Gulf four kilometres off Dubai’s Jumeirah coast. The islands together form six continents to form the world map. The World Island was a vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. It was unveiled more than 15 years ago, and by the looks of it, this vision will soon be a reality.

A large part of this development is The Heart of Europe – a Dhs18.3 billion project located at the centre of the artificially developed islands.

In September, on one of the seven distinct islands, Côte d´Azur Monaco will be ready to welcome staycationers looking to get a break from the city. It is one of 15 hotels that is being developed in the Heart of Europe, and one of four leisure properties that make up the Côte d’Azur resort of hotels on the Main Europe Island.

The four properties are each named after the most famous coastal cities along the French Riviera – Monaco, Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez. These properties too are also nearing completion and we will let you know as soon as get word of their opening.

Josef Kleindienst, Chairman of master developer Kleindienst Group stated, ‘From September this year, international tourists will be able to see something that is absolutely out of the world – a new holiday destination of choice.’

The Heart of Europe will offer up a number of innovative luxury hospitality concepts – the first of its kind around the world.

This includes the Floating Seahorse Villas – the world’s first three-storeyed floating hospitality units that have a submerged underwater level. it also brags a Floating Lido – a floating platform that hosts a number of hotels, restaurants, and swimming pools with underwater hotel suites.

Other highlights include a jungle-flanked Beach Palaces of Sweden island, Bauhaus-inspired villages of Germany island, Honeymoon Island with its sunset and sunrise beaches, Portofino Hotel and the Côte d’Azur resort.

The Heart of Europe will also be home to other world firsts including Rainy Street, where guests will experience on-command rain showers as part of an innovative climate control system. It also boasts one of the largest and most sustainable swimming pools in the Middle East, alongside the longest private beach in Dubai.

We can’t wait to check in!

Images: Supplied