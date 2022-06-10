The third FIVE property in Dubai is ‘on track’ to open in 2023…

There can’t be many Dubai residents that haven’t heard of Five Hotels and Resorts. The brand has become synonymous with celebrity sightings, brunches, DJs and day-to-night good times across its duo of hotels on Palm Jumeirah and in JVC. And the brand’s third property, FIVE LUXE, will add to that impressive portfolio.

This striking new property is already taking shape on the JBR beachfront, and if you were wondering when you might be able to check-in and check it out, wonder no more. In an interview with Gulf News, FIVE’s chief operating officer Jaydeep Anand has shared that the property is ‘on track’ to open in 2023.

FIVE Luxe will boast 231 luxury rooms and suites and 100 lavish serviced residences, with some seriously plush suites for guests to splash out on including the Writer Suite, Musician Suite and regal Royal Suite. There will even be a collection of beach villas (hopefully with private pools!) for guests looking for more privacy.

In true FIVE style, you can expect a best-in-class culinary offering, with seven restaurants and nightlife venues all designed to wow guests. While full details are yet to be revealed, we can expect a Peruvian restaurant, pool bar and grill and a beach club. The website also promises a further six venues for eating and drinking, so we can’t wait to find out more.

Work up a sweat in the 7,000 square foot outdoor gym, hit refresh at the signature ReFIVE Spa or make a splash at the palm tree lined party pool, that’s made the original on the Palm one of Dubai’s most talked-about addresses.

Five Hotels and Resorts has been going from strength to strength despite the global pandemic, and is firmly cemented as one of Dubai’s biggest lifestyle hospitality brands. But there’s not just Dubai properties in the pipeline, the brand will debut in Zurich on July 1, its first hotel outside of the emirates.

fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com