Welcome to the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island…

The UAE is spoiled for choice when it comes to attractive five-star beach resorts so it takes something special for us to lower the sunglasses down the bridge of our nose, bite our lips, and silently mouth the words ‘hubba hubba’.

But that’s what we’ve caught ourselves doing at the brand new and now open (just in time for the Eid Al Adha hols) for epic staycays, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island. Here’s why we think it’s a little bit of alright.

The facilities are fit

3 of 12

As we mentioned in the title, this hotel comes with its own Wibit floating waterpark, there’s a 300m stretch of immacuale desert island private beach, there’s a wellness hub — with specialist treatment rooms and a fully modern gym. There’s also the option of both motorized and *kisses guns* the more manual powered watersports too.

There’s an awesome Starfish Adventure Kids Club with fun-packed expert-curated schedules independently tailored to three different age groups. There’s a giant indoor Kids Zone for when it gets too hot, an outdoor playground, and kids pool.

Leisure amenities open up the opportunity of taking on dad in a holiday tournament on the table tennis or pool tables.

The dining is fine

There are six restaurant and bars on site at the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan — but our pick of the pack would be the Neo Sky Bar, due to open in September — it will be Marjan Island’s first and only rooftop lounge offering privileged veiws of the cosmos’ finest light shows.

Elsewhere there’s all day dining at The Market; beachside Mediterranean grazing courtesy of popular Dubai boho-Bali chic import Ula; there are gnarley Californian flavours at the Beach House; the hotel’s modern brasserie and bar is called Boons; and then there’s the delicate patisserie and chocolate-coated extravagance of the boutique, Möca Lobby Lounge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mövenpick Al Marjan Island (@movenpickalmarjan)

The rooms are looking good

This shoreline resort comes with a whopping 418 rooms, suites and chalets — and because it’s all about that island life, each one boasts a balcony with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Designed with families in mind, the rooms at Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan come with conveniences such as sofa beds.

Looking for something a little more fenced off and fancy? Book the beachfront chalets, they come with their own private swimming pools and luxurious terrace space.

Book now at movenpick.com/marjanisland

Images: Provided