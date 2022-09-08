The long-awaited launch is almost here…

The World Islands is one of Dubai’s most talked about developments and soon you’ll be able to enjoy a new experience here as the first hotel within the the six-island Heart of Europe archipelago prepares to open.

3 of 12

Set to welcome guests very soon, the five-star Côte d’Azur Monaco resort will have a total of 198 rooms, four restaurants and bars, and a beach club. Guests checking-in will also be able to experience the much-anticipated, one-of-a-kind Raining Street.

Ahead of the island resort’s opening, we’ve been given an exclusive first look at what to expect. Set 7km off the coast of Dubai, the resort is reachable via boat, seaplane and helicopter, and promises a Riviera-chic experience from the second you touch down. Set on a 700-metre stretch of beach, the adults-only resort is a playground of experiences set to deliver signature joie de vivre, replicating an array of French festivals and celebrations every week.

Guest rooms range from entry level standard rooms, all of which come with their own balcony, right up to the top-level ultimate party suite complete with private pool and jacuzzi. For drinking and dining, there’s a relaxed French brasserie with an Art Deco aesthetic; Le Cabaret, which presents; an elegant Champagne bar; and after-hours hotspot, Grace. Visitors will also be able to soak up the sun at French Riviera-inspired Monaco Beach Club.

Among its most unique features, no visit will be complete without experiencing the Raining Street, set along the main boulevard of the central Europe Island. Mirroring the European climate, the 1km-long climate controlled street will rain on command while still maintaining a temperature of 27°C degrees.

While Monaco will be the first, the Côte d’Azur Resort will comprise of four five-star hotels when complete, all named after coastal hotspots along the French Riviera: Nice, Cannes and St. Tropez will soon follow.

We’re already packing our bags…

Monaco, Côte d’Azur Resort, Europe Island, The Heart of Europe, World Islands, opening soon. thoe.com