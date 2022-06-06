Dubai will soon be one of the best and most advanced cities in the world…

Dubai is one step closer to achieving its goal of having driverless cars on the road. In February 2022, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed that driverless taxis will be trialled in the city by the end of 2022.

The futuristic cars are almost ready but in order for them to be rolled out, a digital mapping of the streets of Dubai needs to take place. Dubai Municipality has recently launched the mapping project using Google Maps-styled vehicles to collect the necessary data and ‘high-resolution digital maps’ for the vehicle’s AI (Artificial intelligence) computer.

Supporting the city’s digital transformation initiatives, #DubaiMunicipality‘s GIS Center is preparing high-resolution digital maps for self-driving vehicles in Dubai, making Dubai one of the best and most advanced cities worldwide. pic.twitter.com/7YGKXJxqBJ — بلدية دبي | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) June 3, 2022

In an online post from The National News, the authority stated that ‘The project targets preparing and designing maps as per the best standards and international practices. These maps are set to be utilised by businesses offering specialised solutions for autonomous vehicles, which are perceived to constitute most of Dubai’s transportation in the future.’

The trial of these vehicles will take place at the end of the year but RTA has an aim for an official launch targeting the end of 2023. And it doesn’t end there. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai aims at hitting a bigger goal of having 25 per cent of driverless journeys by 2030.

About the state-of-the-art vehicles

The vehicles will be equipped with 80 sensors, cameras and LiDAR systems – light detection and ranging (laser scanning technology) to monitor road conditions, and controls to avoid collision with any objects – even those the human eye cannot see.

In a statement issued last year HE Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA stated, ‘Human errors are responsible for more than 90 per cent of accidents. Autonomous vehicles are environmentally-friendly electric vehicles and can serve considerable numbers of customers, particularly senior citizens, residents and people of determination.’

We can’t wait to see these driverless cars in action!

Images: RTA