The pretty Mediterranean spot is open now…

Seaside spot Bussola has been a crowd-favourite for many years, positioning itself as a brilliant place for happy hour sundowners, oven-baked pizzas and casual, family-friendly dining. Now, the award-winning restaurant is taking its experience in-land, to the popular residential district of Jumeirah Golf Estates

Located amongst endless views of two world-renowned golf courses, it takes over the spot previously held by the Sports Bar, the space looks completely unrecognisable, with white pebble stone walls, pretty olive trees and views across the golf course. Chic cream and grey furniture is paired with light wooden tables and monochrome patterned cushions for a home-away-from-home look.

The bright and airy space is flooded with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and the outside terrace is perfect for enjoying sunny days and warm evenings in the winter months. An open kitchen reveals the built-in pizza oven, ready to serve that fresh stone-baked pizza Bussola is famous for.

Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates is open for lunch and dinner and fans of the original outpost will recognise Bussola’s menu for its traditional Mediterranean flavours.

Guests can expect Fresh and flavourful dishes such as homemade pasta, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, fresh seafood and succulent meat dishes.

Of course, any authentic Italian experience won’t be complete without an array of delicious pasta and pizza dishes. There’s mushroom ravioli with truffle sauce, spaghetti with fresh Mediterranean seafood, La Tartufata Pizze for truffle lovers, and much more.

For meat lovers, there’s beef tenderloin, roasted chicken seasoned to perfection, Mediterranean grilled seafood and so much more. Save room for dessert as there’s tiramisu, lemon custard tart and hot chocolate lava cake.