Whether your weekends are for unwinding or going out, Dubai has something for everyone. So, if you want to go shopping at an indoor vegan market, try out a new restaurant or tuck into an afternoon tea– there are lots of exciting things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, June 24

Last weekend to try the epic What’s On x Slaw birthday burger

If you save your crispy burger treats for the weekend, then this will be the last chance you have to try this limited-edition burger. What’s On is turning 43 years and to celebrate, we’ve teamed up with Slaw led by Chef Ali Yazdi to create a one-of-a-kind birthday burger. The plucky fried chicken is slathered in special Oh Yeah! sauce, a homemade peanut butter sauce and vanilla ice cream, topped with a lollipop stick and candy floss. It is priced at Dhs43 and available for dine-in at both Slaw branches for the month of June.

Watch Henry V at Courtyard Playhouse

National Theatre Live brings the best of British theatre to screens across the world and this weekend you can watch a William Shakespeare classic, Henry V. Although new to the throne, Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France but faces resistance. Can the new inexperienced ruler prove to his people that he is fit to guide a country into war?

Courtyard Playhouse, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Tel: (0)50 986 1760, courtyardplayhouse.com

Get glammed up with the girls at Cutting Edge Salon

Having a chilled night out with the girl troupe? Head with the entire clan to Cutting Edge Beauty Salon and relax with a manicure, pedicure and a head massage (20-minutes) for just Dhs99 per person. The salon is available in three locations: Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Lake Towers and Ibn Battuta Mall. You’ll need a minimum of five ladies to book the offer and a maximum of 20. Want more summer deals? For Dhs99 you can also get a full body massage and fruit facial.

Summer special spa party deal available across all three locations, Tel: (0)52 630 2533. cuttingedgeladies.com

Dine at the newly opened Bussola in Jumeirah Golf Estates

Popular Bussola has opened a second restaurant in Dubai located amongst endless views of two world-renowned golf courses. Guests can expect fresh and flavourful dishes such as homemade pasta, burrata with heirloom tomatoes, fresh seafood, succulent meats, and an array of delicious pasta and pizza dishes. Read more here.

Bussola at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 586 7760. dubaigolf.com/bussola

Saturday, June 25

Tuck into a healthy breakfast at SĀN Beach

Want to start the weekend off on a healthy note? Head to SĀN Beach at Palm West. The expansive breakfast menu includes an exotic fruit platter, honey-roased granola with oats, scrambled tofu with tahini, and more. Don’t leave without trying their organic blends.

SĀN Beach, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open 9am to 1am on weekends, Tel:(0)4 458 0499. sanbeachdubai.com

Pay a visit to a new pet-friendly destination, DogventureHQ

DogventureHQ is opening its doors at Al Quoz in Dubai on June 25 and you all are invited to go make a booking and check out the latest spot in the neighbourhood. Inside you will find a doggy daycare, a hotel, a full-fledged clinic, a doggy spa, and much more. Read all about it here. The new Dogventure HQ space will be opened to the public from 7am to 9pm daily. Book your appointments on the app DogventureHQ or visit dogventurehq.com

Dogventure HQ, Al Quoz, 25C Street, Al Quoz Industrial 3, close to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 6999. @dogventurehq

Head to Sola Jazz Lounge for its Saturday evening brunch If you listen to jazz and love a good brunch in Dubai, the two worlds come together for one harmonious night every Saturday at Sola Jazz Lounge. Located at the five-star Raffles the Palm on Palm Jumeriah, the Sola Evening Brunch runs every Saturday evening from 8pm to 12am. It is priced at Dhs449 per person which includes free-flow food served to the table and exclusively selected and innovatively mixed cocktails, house grapes and spirits. Pair your sips with a number of mouth-watering Asian and Mediterranean snacks and bites from the set menu including mushroom arancini with truffle aioli, shrimp tempura popcorn with spicy mayo, steak wagyu tacos with spicy miso and more. Make a reservation here. Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sat 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com Indulge in an afternoon tea at Dukes the Palm Savour tiny bites and sip on tea at Dukes the Palm’s afternoon tea session at Champagne and Tea Lounge. Prices start from Dhs135 for a classic afternoon tea. Want grape? It’s Dhs150 or if you want bubbly it’s Dhs180. Dukes the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 1pm to 5pm. Tel: (0)4 455 1111. dukesthepalm.com

Sunday, June 26

Check out BAI Bar & Terrace’s new summer tent

Head on over to Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View and step inside the BAI Bar & Terrace’s new summer tent. It is open from Sunday to Friday 12.30pm to 1am and on Saturday, 12pm to 1am. Happy Hour is available daily from 3.30pm to 7pm with selected drinks at Dhs35 and you can even get shisha. Book your spot on bai.canalview.dubai@radissonblu.com

BAI Bar & Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View, Dubai, Tel: (0)56 995 8210. @bai_bar_dubai

Tuck into a Sunday Roast at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR

Gastro Kitchen has introduced a Sunday roast with all the trimmings from 12.30pm to 4pm. Enjoy the massive roast spread as you catch up with mates by the pool or beach. Pay Dhs249 and get salads, starters, roast and desserts with soft drinks, or pay Dhs349 and get five house beverages and unlimited soft drinks. If you’re bringing little ones, it’s Dhs99 with soft drinks.

Gastro Kitchen, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach. Dubai, Tel: (0)55 166 8092. @gastrokitchenjbr

Shop at vegan indoor market at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

This indoor market is a collaboration between the boutique hotel and ethical company Not Just For Vegans. Head to level P2 of the hotel on June 26 from 12pm to 6pm and shop for ethical produce, clothes, homeware, skincare, food and more from vegan-friendly vendors. For little ones there’s children’s activities, such as playdough making as well as arts and crafts workshops.

P2, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, The Onyx Tower 3, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, June 26 and every last Sat of the month until Oct, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Try the IV vitamin drips at Anantara The Palm

The IV drip is widely known as the quickest, most efficient way to rid yourself of any toxins and pump you full of vitamins and antioxidants. At Anantara Spa, on the Palm, you’ll find a wide selection of bespoke IV treatments, including an express drip, for hydration and energy; a weight loss drip; and skin, hair and nails drip to help nourish, detox and revitalise. IV drips start from Dhs390.

Anantara Spa, from 10am to 9pm daily. Tel: (0)4 567 8140 or email spa.dubai@anantara.com.