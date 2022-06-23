Your pups are going to love this place…

Pawrents, here’s some good news. DogventureHQ is opening its doors at Al Quoz in Dubai this weekend.

A soft opening will take place on Saturday, June 25, this weekend and you all are invited to go make a booking and check out the latest spot in the neighbourhood. It will be followed by a grand launch on Thursday, July 7 at the facility (you will need to register to attend and your pups will need to be vaccinated). The event will feature games, competitions and food stalls for both the four-legged ones and the rest of the family.

So, what’s inside DogventureHQ at Al Quoz?

The facility will be home to a wide range of services for pets. Its biggest perk, is that is has its own clinic inside the huge facility.

Need someone to watch over your pet while you’re at work? Leave them at the doggy daycare where they will be kept entertained all day long with fun and stimulating activities.

The team at the destination specialize in the healthcare of pets and has a full-fledged clinic offering up checkups to vaccines and surgeries, ultrasound, dental care, physiotherapy, hospitalization and more.

Want to transform your pup into a ‘good boy/girl’. The Dogventure HQ team led by well-known dog trainer Sam, will help you to get your pup to listen to commands at the facility.

Pet looking a little ruff around the edges? Let the pets enjoy a spa day where they will be truly pampered by the Dogventure HQ team. Pick from haircuts to nail-clipping and a relaxing bath. Pawrents can sit at the cafe and enjoy a cuppa while waiting for their pup’s transformation.

If your treat supply or dog food is low at home, Dogventure HQ has got you covered offering up brands of dog foods, treats, and supplements for your pets.

In true Dogventure HQ style, the team will soon launch a number of events to bring the pet community together. Over the summer, watch out for indoor events such as yoga sessions, summer camps, festivals with food stalls and more. Outdoor events will also be organised when it’s cooler including camping trips, hikes, desert trips, kayaking, etc.

Lumia Khan, Founder of Dogventure HQ stated the new space will offer up, ‘superior service, peace of mind, great customer experience and convenience for our pets along with their owners.’

She added, ‘There is everything a pet owner would ever need for their forever companion to be happy.’

Timings and bookings

The new Dogventure HQ space will be opened to the public from 7am to 9pm daily.

Book your appointments on the app DogventureHQ or visit dogventurehq.com

Dogventure HQ, Al Quoz, 25C Street, Al Quoz Industrial 3, close to Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 702 6999. @dogventurehq

Images: DogVenture HQ